Jason Momoa Divorced: How His Marriage To Lisa Bonet Finally Ended

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s official: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have completed their divorce.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet split years ago, going public with their separation in 2022.

It was the end of one of Hollywood’s hottest marriages after about two decades together.

Many hoped that the two would reunite. However, they have dashed those hopes, finalizing their divorce.

US actor Jason Momoa and his wife US actress Lisa Bonet arrive for Apple TV+ world premiere of “SEE” at the Fox Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles on October 21, 2019. (Photo Credit: NICK AGRO/AFP via Getty Images)

The divorce is official for Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet (legal name Lilakoi Moon) were married for more than seven years. For 12 years prior to that, they were a couple.

Their date of separation was October 7, 2020. They only went public with their separation in 2022. In January of 2024, Bonet filed for divorce.

The Associated Press reports that the court granted Momoa and Bonet their divorce on Tuesday, July 9.

Jason Momoa attends the “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” photocall on December 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Warner Bros)

By all accounts, this appears to have been an extremely amicable divorce. Essentially all breakups are painful — but so many divorces turn bitter and acrimonious.

In this case, however, the divorce seems to have been quick and clean. Neither party filed anything to dispute the other’s side of things … and there wasn’t really anything to dispute.

Neither Jason Momoa nor Lisa Bonet are seeking financial support as part of the divorce. They agreed on how to divide their assets. Additionally, they will share joint custody of their 16-year-old daughter, Lola Iolani Momoa and of their 15-year-old son, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa.

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa attend The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle)

Both Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet will be just fine after their divorce

As we noted, it appears that this was as amicable as a divorce can be. They are both successful, deeply attractive, and well-liked.

In fact, Jason Momoa has indicated on social media that he is dating again.

Adria Arjona is an actor known for Hit Man and Father of the Bride. She is also gorgeous.

Adria Arjona attends the BAFTA special screening of “Hit Man” at Linwood Dunn Theater on May 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for BAFTA)

This was Jason Momoa’s first marriage and thus his first divorce. For Lisa Bonet, this was her second of both.

She previously married Lenny Kravitz — yet another famously attractive man. (Good for her!)

The two share an equally famous daughter, Zoe Kravitz.

Jason Momoa attends THE BLACK KEYS launch of their new single â€œBeautiful Peopleâ€ at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont on January 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Both actors have enjoyed remarkable careers

Bonet was one of the stars of The Cosby Show (admittedly, that claim to fame hasn’t aged well) and A Different World. She was in the films High Fidelity and Enemy of the State.

Meanwhile, Jason Momoa acted for years on Baywatch and Stargate: Atlantis before hitting it big with Season 1 of Game of Thrones and then landing the lead role of Aquaman.

Momoa also starred as the titular protagonist of Conan The Barbarian (2011). Was it a good Conan adaptation? No. A good film? No. But it’s worth watching, and he’s the reason for that.