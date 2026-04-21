Caitlyn Jenner is Now Victim of Anti-Trans Trump Policy She Voted For, But Totally …

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She never thought that the leopards would eat her face.

Caitlyn Jenner has spoken against trans women athletes, even though she’s the most famous trans athlete on the planet.

She’s arguably thrown cis women’s rights under the bus, too. And her political support puts her at odds with vast swathes of America.

Now, however, she’s facing discrimination from the policies that she voted for. She’s shocked, and appealing to Trump to personally intervene.

During an interview on ‘Tomi Lahren Is Fearless,’ Caitlyn Jenner complains about the discriminatory policies for which she voted. (Image Credit: YouTube/Fox News)

Her passport is wrong, and Trump isn’t likely to fix it

In a recent interview, Caitlyn spoke to Tomi Lohren about a myriad of topics — including her own humiliation at the hands of the Trump regime.

The 76-year-old Olympian and reality TV personality revealed that she had recently updated her passport.

Unfortunately, it came back with a gender marker of “M.” This does not accurately represent her gender, so she submitted a request for this to be corrected. It was not.

“What do I do?” she asked Tomi. “This is a safety factor. I can’t travel internationally anymore. I can’t use my passport.”

This isn’t a paperwork error on Cait’s part. She had all of her documentation updated over a decade ago. This is malice at the federal level.

“All my documentation was right: my passport, my Global Entry,” Caitlyn emphasized. “I traveled around the world,”

She admitted: “I’m trying to figure out at this point what to do. For a lot of people, this is a huge issue.”

Cait shared that she had written a letter to Trump “explaining all of this to him, how it’s affecting me and a lot of other people.”

She lamented: “I haven’t heard from him.”

Caitlyn has been voicing support for Trump since the 2016 election cycle. He name -dropped her during the Republican primary that year, in a then-positive light. None of that matters now, clearly.

Tomi Lahren interviews Caitlyn Jenner. Both women have, in their own ways, discovered that being conservatives gets them acceptance from other conservatives … until it’s no longer convenient. (Image Credit: YouTube/Fox News)

She’d never blame Trump for Trump’s policies, of course

“He’s kind of busy right now,” Cait claimed without specifying. “My gender marker is not big on the issue. OK.”

Though it sometimes feels like Donald Trump spends all day posting to social media and repeatedly pressing a button labeled sabotage economy, he also takes time to golf and attend UFC fights. Didn’t he also visit Vegas a few days ago?

“So I get that, and I’m not blaming him whatsoever,” Caitlyn assured. “I love the guy, and I love what he’s doing.”

She also highlighted that this policy could impact her ability to vote.

(It’s unclear why she’s saying this, as she famously resides in Malibu, where she is presumably registered to vote. Some states have implemented voter ID laws and similar voter suppression policies, but California has not.)

According to Caitlyn, she believes that this policy was not “really thought out, what this means.”

Unfortunately, that is not the truth.

Though incompetence is a defining feature of the Trump regime, this particular policy making her feel hurt, unsafe to travel, and possibly unable to vote means that it’s working exactly as intended.

She is transgender. Like countless other policies flowing out of the Trump White House, sabotaging her identification documents like this is a deliberate attempt to make her feel disenfranchised, to make her life more difficult, and to make her

Cait isn’t even the first trans celebrity to run into this problem. Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer raised the alarm back in February 2025.

Even as Caitlyn Jenner complains about the discriminatory policies for which she voted, she affirms her support for her preferred candidate. (Image Credit: YouTube/Fox News)

This is inevitable for Trump supporters who aren’t straight, white, able-bodied, Christian, cisgender men

This is another clear example of the classic tweet: “‘I never thought leopards would eat MY face,’ sobs woman who voted for the Leopards Eating People’s Faces Party.”

Caitlyn voted for this, but never thought that it would harm her — just vague other people who aren’t her.

She voted for this because she believed that her support for Trump, her celebrity status, or her immense wealth would insulate her from the policies designed to harm countless Americans.

Ultimately, supporting fascists does not protect you from their policies. The true believers do not see you as a person. And the bulk of fascists — opportunists with juvenile worldviews — see you as an inconvenience as soon as you stop being a useful idiot.

Trump has no need to reward Caitlyn for her loyalty unless she can give him something that he wants. She’s one of many marginalized individuals who voted for Trump for their own complex-yet-inexcusable reasons, only for this vote to blow up in their faces.

Will Cait learn a lesson from this? Probably not.