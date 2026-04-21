‘Inconsolable’ Denise Richards ‘Can’t Stop Crying’ After …

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Over the weekend, actor Patrick Muldoon suddenly died.

He was only 57.

For half a decade, he and Denise Richards were a couple. They had known each other for even longer.

She is now “inconsolable.”

On ‘Denise Richards & Her Wild Things,’ the titular actress speaks about the complex realities of parenting teen girls (and one young adult). (Image Credit: Bravo)

‘She can’t stop crying’

On Sunday, April 19, Muldoon passed away after a sudden heart attack.

Richards and Muldoon dated for almost five years during the late 1990s.

They had known each other since she was 19 and he was 21. The two had met in an acting class.

(And yes, both famous appeared in the classic scifi satirical masterpiece, Starship Troopers.)

Despite having dated and parted ways, they remained lifelong friends — right until his death.

An inside source tells The Daily Mail that Richards is, understandably, not taking it well.

“She’s devastated. Really, really sad,” the insider described.

“I’d even call her inconsolable,” the source then characterized.

According to the insider: “She can’t stop crying.”

Richards has had some famous, ugly breakups with exes. What makes Muldoon stand out is how different things were.

Multiple times, Denise Richards tried to interrupt RHOBH filming on Season 10 by saying “Bravo!” It did not work. (Image Credit: Bravo)

‘They were better friends than lovers’

“Patrick is the ex that she had the best relationship with,” the source reported.

According to the insider: “There was a ton of respect on both sides.”

The source continued: “It was so amicable that they were better friends than lovers and they remained in constant contact.”

The insider gushed: “She was his biggest supporter, he was hers.”

Muldoon’s own words told a similar story, just last year.

On Bravo, Lola Sheen expresses how she feels like she can never win. (Image Credit: Bravo)

In October 2025 — a mere 6 months prior to his passing — Patrick Muldoon sat for an interview on Tori Spelling’s MisSPELLING podcast.

“We both don’t come from entertainment families,” he said of Richards at the time.

“And,” Muldoon continued, “our families got to know each other over the years and kind of checked in with each other on navigating the crazy stuff that we all go through.”

Muldoon also added: “I have a good relationship with both Lola and Sami.” Those are Richards’ adult daughters.

He explained: “I’ve known them since they were first born, and so I have a good relationship with both.”

In the trailer for ‘Denise Richards & Her Wild Things,’ the titular Denise Richards stands beside adult daughter Sami Sheen. (Image Credit: Bravo)

This is a normal and healthy time to grieve

Grief spans years — even lifetimes.

Sometimes, those who lose loved ones find themselves mourning longer than they knew someone — or even longer than the dearly departed person was even alive.

The first days after a loss like this, crying is a vital release valve.

Over time, the grief will express itself in different ways. Strange dreams, sudden stabs of sorrow, a quiet sadness when certain topics arise.

Our thoughts are with all of Muldoon’s loved ones as they process this shock and the ensuing sadness.