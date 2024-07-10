Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s Relationship Is Damaged Beyond Repair, Royal …

The feud between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton has been raging for years.
When the world first learned of Kate’s cancer diagnosis earlier this year, there were hopes that she and Meghan would make peace and focus on family unity.
Now, however, it looks as though a reconciliation is still highly unlikely.
Reports that Meghan has reached out to Kate amid her health battle have been confirmed.
But insiders say the gesture has not brought the dueling royals any closer to burying the hatchet.
Meghan Markle-Kate Middleton Feud Shows No Signs of Letting Up, Expert Warns
“Meghan Markle is purportedly remorseful. Well, one would hope,” royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News this week.
“It’s just being spread that she doesn’t want any bad blood. Of course, she wants and needs some sort of reconciliation,” Fordwich continued.
“[But] Meghan Markle has a long way to go for Kate to ever see an upside for the royal family or the public in a reconciliation.
Needless to say, it sounds like Fordwich is not optimistic about Meghan’s chances of getting into Kate’s good graces.
The Duel Between the Duchesses Continues
And an anonymous insider echoed Fordwich’s comments in a recent interview with In Touch.
“She wants to make peace with Kate. She doesn’t want any bad blood between them,” said the source.
“Meghan’s friends say she regrets how things went down and she never meant any harm to Kate. Though she must realize she could’ve done things differently.
“Meghan’s been going out of her way to show concern for Kate in this difficult time.”
There are differing accounts regarding exactly when the hostilities between Kate and Meghan began.
But those closest to the situation agree that things came to a head in the weeks before Meghan wedding to Prince Harry.
That was when Kate and Meghan clashed over preparations, including, infamously, the sort of dresses the flower girls would wear.
Is There Any Hope For Peace?
“Even before they had their famous, tearful row over the flower girls’ dresses at Harry and Meghan’s wedding, the relationship between the two princesses was frosty,” King Charles biographer Christopher Andersen tells Fox News.
Andersen went on to allege that Meghan’s Oprah interview and Harry’s memoir were the final straws for Kate.
“After Megxit, Kate did what she could do to bring brothers Prince Harry and Prince William back together,” he said.
“But that proved impossible once the Sussexes let loose on the royal family during the Oprah interview and then in Harry’s blistering memoir Spare.”
So the war between Meghan and Kate shows no signs of letting up.
But we’re sure Meg still wishes Kate all the best as she wages her war against cancer.