Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s Relationship Is Damaged Beyond Repair, Royal …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

The feud between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton has been raging for years.

When the world first learned of Kate’s cancer diagnosis earlier this year, there were hopes that she and Meghan would make peace and focus on family unity.

Now, however, it looks as though a reconciliation is still highly unlikely.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on December 25, 2018 in King’s Lynn, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Reports that Meghan has reached out to Kate amid her health battle have been confirmed.

But insiders say the gesture has not brought the dueling royals any closer to burying the hatchet.

Meghan Markle-Kate Middleton Feud Shows No Signs of Letting Up, Expert Warns

“Meghan Markle is purportedly remorseful. Well, one would hope,” royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News this week.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

“It’s just being spread that she doesn’t want any bad blood. Of course, she wants and needs some sort of reconciliation,” Fordwich continued.

“[But] Meghan Markle has a long way to go for Kate to ever see an upside for the royal family or the public in a reconciliation.

Needless to say, it sounds like Fordwich is not optimistic about Meghan’s chances of getting into Kate’s good graces.

Prince Harry Meghan Markle and Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum on February 28, 2018 in London. (Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Duel Between the Duchesses Continues

And an anonymous insider echoed Fordwich’s comments in a recent interview with In Touch.

“She wants to make peace with Kate. She doesn’t want any bad blood between them,” said the source.

“Meghan’s friends say she regrets how things went down and she never meant any harm to Kate. Though she must realize she could’ve done things differently.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

“Meghan’s been going out of her way to show concern for Kate in this difficult time.”

There are differing accounts regarding exactly when the hostilities between Kate and Meghan began.

But those closest to the situation agree that things came to a head in the weeks before Meghan wedding to Prince Harry.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leave after attending Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on December 25, 2018 in King’s Lynn, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

That was when Kate and Meghan clashed over preparations, including, infamously, the sort of dresses the flower girls would wear.

Is There Any Hope For Peace?

“Even before they had their famous, tearful row over the flower girls’ dresses at Harry and Meghan’s wedding, the relationship between the two princesses was frosty,” King Charles biographer Christopher Andersen tells Fox News.

Andersen went on to allege that Meghan’s Oprah interview and Harry’s memoir were the final straws for Kate.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“After Megxit, Kate did what she could do to bring brothers Prince Harry and Prince William back together,” he said.

“But that proved impossible once the Sussexes let loose on the royal family during the Oprah interview and then in Harry’s blistering memoir Spare.”

So the war between Meghan and Kate shows no signs of letting up.

But we’re sure Meg still wishes Kate all the best as she wages her war against cancer.