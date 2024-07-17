Tori Roloff Reveals Daughter Lilah, 4, Suffered Pool Injury: ‘There Was a Lot of …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tori Roloff shared that daughter Lilah received an injury at the pool.

Even though Zach and Tori are no longer on Little People, Big World, they know that fans and followers appreciate updates on their family.

As it turns out, the Roloff granddaughter needed patching up. And her injury sounds like a nightmare.

“There was a lot of blood” is almost never a good thing to hear.

Tori Roloff picks berries with son Jackson Roloff as the family enjoys the outdoors on Little People, Big World Season 25. (Image Credit: TLC)

Oh no! What sort of injury did Lilah Roloff receive?

Though Zach and Tori Roloff had to quit Little People, Big World, fans can still see the couple on their podcast. And followers can turn to social media to see the couple’s three amazing children: Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah.

This week, Tori took to Instagram to reveal that her 4-year-old daughter, Lilah, had received an injury during a trip to the pool.

“When it rains, it pours,” Tori quipped on her Story post. “There was a lot of blood.”

Tori Roloff cuddles up here with one of her children on Little People, Big World. (Image Credit: TLC)

On her Story post, Tori shared that she’d placed a band-aid over her daughter’s right eyebrow.

“Lilah had a little accident in the pool yesterday,” Tori explained to her followers.

“I’m so glad she’s okay,” the mother of three affirmed. “She split her eye pretty good.”

Tori, Zach Roloff and their kids for TLC. (Photo Credit: TLC)

Did Tori and Zach Roloff’s daughter need stitches for her injury?

“Luckily stitches weren’t needed,” Tori revealed. “But I think she’s going to have a pretty solid scar.”

She then expressed: “So grateful for the friends that helped keep me calm and got her chips which immediately calmed her down.”

Tori added: “There was a lot of blood but they kept me calm [enough] to be able to manage it all.”

Tori Roloff addresses the camera in this Little People, Big World scene. (Image Credit: TLC)

According to Tori, 2-year-old son Josiah Roloff helped lift everyone’s spirits.

“Josiah is honestly rocking the healing game,” she praised.

“And,” Tori emphasized, “we just keep praying it continues to go smoothly.” We all hope that Lilah bounces back — and is able to avoid any future accident or injury, at or away from the pool!

The Roloffs on Little People, Big World here on the show’s season finale. (Image Credit: TLC)

Tori Roloff then thanked fans and followers for their outpouring of support following Lilah’s poolside injury.

“Thank you for your continued prayers and sweet notes,” she expressed on behalf of herself, her husband, and their daughter.

We are all rooting for Lilah. 4-year-olds can be prone to injury, but we know that Tori and Zach will help to keep her safe and happy. Get well soon, Lilah!