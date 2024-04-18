Prince Harry Cuts Ties with Great Britain: I’m All Yours Now, America!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

He still has the accent. He still loves to play polo. And we’re guessing he’ll always be down for a spot of tea.

But Prince Harry now considers himself an American citizen.

In documents obtained this week by The Daily Mail — submitted by Companies House for Harry’s eco-travel venture, Travalyst — Prince Harry states his “New Country/State Usually Resident” is now the United States of America.

It was previously recorded as the United Kingdom.

Prince Harry speaks here on stage at The Archewell Foundation Parentsâ€™ Summit: Mental Wellness in the Digital Age during Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival 2023 at Hudson Yards on October 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds)

Harry and wife Meghan Markle, officially moved out of their home in the United Kingdom on June 28, 2023 … three months after King Charles III evicted them from the property, known as Frogmore Cottage.

The spouses, of course, resigned from most of their Royal Duties and moved to California back in the spring of 2020.

At a charity event shortly afterward, Harry told those in attendance:

“The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change.”

Prince Harry makes a speech during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 at Merkur Spiel-Arena on September 16, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Joern Pollex/Getty Images for Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023)

Harry further explained in December 2023 that he still considered the UK to be his “home,” but he and Markle felt “forced” to flee to the U.S. due to safety concerns.

“The UK is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the US,” he said in written statement read in a London court amid his legal bid for taxpayer-funded police security … which was denied.

“That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe when they are on UK soil.”

The issue of Harry’s residency is of special interest these days because Donald Trump has claimed he will deport the Duke of Sussex if re-elected President.

Prince Harry is in DÃ¼sseldorf in 2023 at Merkur Spiel-Arena on September 16, 2023 in this photo. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

The Prince, meanwhile, has stated that he hopes to become an American citizen one day.

Maybe. Possibly. Eventually.

“The American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind, but certainly is not something that is a high priority for me right now,” he told Good Morning America in February.

“It’s amazing,” Harry added of West Coast living. “I love every single day.”

Prince Harry reacts during the volleyball finals at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during day six of the Invictus Games. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

While Harry ponders some sort of return to the Royal Family, due to his dad’s cancer diagnosis, the aforementioned filing details may actually make that impossible.

The Daily Mail has raised serious questions about whether he can remain as a Counsellor of State, one of seven members of the Royal Family who can deputise for the Monarch if he is abroad or unwell.

Said Dr. Craig Prescott, an expert on constitutional law in Great Britain, last year:

“We are really in uncharted waters here: the Prince Harry situation is not something the law easily allows for.

“The idea of the second son of the King choosing a life away from royal duties is not something the law has thought about, and I can imagine that Buckingham Palace would be concerned by that.”