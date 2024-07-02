Is there any hope that Kate Middleton and Prince William will reconcile with Prince Harry?

One reliable source who has a long history with the royals says Harry might never be welcomed back into the fold.

According to Grant Harrold, a former royal butler who once worked for King Charles, it’s “unlikely” that Harry will be able to rebuild the bridges he’s burnt in recent years.

Prince William, Kate Middleton Will Never Forgive Prince Harry, Says Grant Harrold

“[Harry] caused damage and broke down trust,” Harrold recently told the New York Post.

“It’s difficult when you’re a future monarch.”

Yes, the Harry vs. William feud is a bit more complicated than the usual sibling rivalry.

Lots of adult brothers bicker over the family business, but in most cases, said business isn’t a country of 68 million people.

There were hopes that the brothers would set aside their differences in the wake of Charles’ cancer diagnosis. But Harrold says communication between the princes has been minimal.

“I doubt they’ll ever get back the relationship they had originally. That was a very different relationship built on trust,” the firmer butler said.

“It’s going to take time. William is a tough character. He’s a good guy.”

Harrold went on to concede that there is a chance the brothers will one day patch up their relationship.

But he says that they’re nowhere near that point at the moment.

“I’d like to think that their relationship will get back on track,” he told the Post. “But yes, it is unlikely.”

Did Kate’s Illness Bring Harry and William Closer?

Some observers were hopeful that Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis would lead Harry and William to repair their relationship.

But a separate insider tells the Post that Harry has has had some contact with Kate. But she’s no closer to forgiving him.

“Whilst he has managed to connect with her on a few occasions it’s not nearly as often as he’d like,” the source said.

Other sources have indicated that Kate is still furious over claims Harry made in his memoir.

Whatever the case, it seems that rumors of improved relations within the royal family were a bit premature.

Hopefully, the Windsors will eventually be able to put their differences behind them.