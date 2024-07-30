Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Son Pax Rushed to Hospital After Bike Crash

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Pax Jolie-Pitt was rushed to the hospital after a harrowing crash involving his bike.

Initial reports reveal that the 20-year-old is in stable condition, but that he sustained serious injuries, including ones to the head.

Given the state of the Jolie-Pitt family, it’s difficult to think about even more pain being endured.

Here’s what we know so far:

Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt attends the Los Angeles premiere of MSNBC Films’ “Paper & Glue: A JR Project” at Museum Of Tolerance on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Pax Jolie-Pitt Rushed to the Hospital After Bike Crash

Brangelina’s adopted son was riding down Los Feliz Boulevard around 5 p.m. on his electric bike when he crashed into the back of a car on Monday, July 29. The car he crashed into was stationary, having been stopped at a red light.

The driver immediately got out of their car to check on Pax, who sources say clearly needed medial attention.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and thus, sustained a head injury following the crash.

Pax was quickly transported to a nearby hospital after complaining about pain in his head and hip. Doctors initially feared a minor brain bleed, the outlet said, though the full extent of his injuries are unclear at this time.

Thankfully, he is expected to be discharged from the hospital after doctors cleared him.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt and actress Angelina Jolie attend the Los Angeles premiere of MSNBC Films’ “Paper & Glue: A JR Project” at Museum Of Tolerance on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Where Are Brad and Angelina?

There have been no reports on whether Angelina or Brad were at the hospital while Pax was being treated.

While Angelina has been in NYC recently , tending to the opening of her new Broadway musical, The Outsiders, it is very possible she is back in the Los Angeles area now to care for her son.

Meanwhile, Brad is in Budapest filming new scenes for his upcoming Formula 1 movie. So, not much chance of a father-son reunion given the distance.

But even if he is in town, it pretty much sounds like his children are erasing him from their lives. His daughters especially are making sure the world knows they no longer want to be associated with him.

Brad Pitt and children Pax Jolie-Pitt , Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Maddox Jolie-Pitt arrive for the U.S. premiere of Universal Pictures “Unbroken,” December 15, 2014 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo by ROBYN BECK / AFP)

Brad’s Bond With His Kids

Pax is one of the six children that Brangelina share.

They are also the parents of Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.

The pair are still embroiled in a bitter divorce battle that includes Angelina’s claims of Brad being abusive towards her and the children.

Since then, Brad has not been seen with any of his kids in public. Most recently, as his younger children have come of age, they have elected to keep their distance from him, as well as drop his surname from their own.

Zahara, Vivienne, and Shiloh have dropped “Pitt” from their names.