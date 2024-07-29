Kim Johnson, Survivor: Africa Runner-Up, Dead at 79

Reading Time: 3 minutes

A reality television favorite is no longer with us.

On July 29, the daughter of Survivor: Africa alum Kim Johnson confirmed to People Magazine that her mother has passed away.

Johnson was 79 years old.

Kim Johnson has passed away. May the CBS alum rest in peace. (CBS)

“Our mom leaves a legacy of strength, resilience, kindness and generosity,” the aforementioned statement reads.

“She wore her rose colorized glasses right up until the end,” she continued. “She was the coolest mom and grandmother in the world. We will miss her forever…”

Johnson finished in second place on Survivor back in 2002.

During her time on the reality show, the retired school teacher — who was 56 at the time of filming — became the oldest contestant to win the Final Immunity Challenge … and also oldest female contestant to reach the Final Tribal Council.

Kim Johnson and Ethan Zohn hold hands during the Survivor: Africa reunion show. (Monty Brinton/CBS)

“Kim was a pioneer on Survivor and we are deeply sorry to learn of her passing,” read a message on Monday from Survivor host Jeff Probst.

“She still holds the record for the oldest woman to ever win an immunity challenge, earned her place in the final two and even received votes to win the game.

“I remember even then at just 56, how inspiring she was to other ‘older’ people because she showed that age was merely a number and that if you were willing to risk failing you might just amaze yourself.”

He signed the Instagram note from “Jeff Probst and the entire Survivor & CBS team.”

Other Survivor alums have also paid tribute to Kim Johnson.

Said Ethan Zohn, who grew close to Johnson on his way to winning the season on which she starred:

“Rest in peace Kim Johnson. It was a blessing to call you my friend and a privilege to experience the final tribal council with you.

“I will forever have that planters punch in your honor #survivorafrica @survivorcbs #survivor #alliance #kenya #planterspunch.”

As you can see above, the also included a montage of clips of Johnson competing on the third season of Survivor and telling her fellow contestants at the time:

“You all made me so important, without exception, each one of you has helped me be the best that I can be, and so I’m leaving here like a winner big time.”

Later in this footage, Johnson touches on finding the will to overcome challenges during the competition, which seems like the perfect way to mourn her passing:

Final immunity challenge was not luck, was not being nice, was not any of those things…That was something that came out of me, inside of me a determination I haven’t seen in me maybe ever.

May Kim Johnson rest in peace.