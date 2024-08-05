Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes Make 1st Public Appearance With Kids at Olympics

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have never been seen out with their kids.

Until now!

If there is something that Ryan treasures more than anything is his family, and with that, his privacy for his young daughters and beautiful wife.

That feels like a huge ask for a Hollywood couple, but Ryan and Eva have managed to keep their girls out of the spotlight.

Then again, they couldn’t let them miss the chance to see history unfold at the Olympics.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling attend the artistic gymnastics women’s uneven bars final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 4, 2024. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’s First Public Appearance With Daughters at Paris Olympics

Ryan Gosling and his wife, Eva Mendes, joined the slew other big-name celebrities in Paris, France for the 2024 Olympics.

On Sunday, Aug. 4, the pair were spotted attending the equestrian Grand Prix freestyle at the Chateau de Versailles. In tow were their two little girls, Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 8.

The pair’s daughters have never been seen in public with their parents, at least not in such a public forum.

Ryan and Eva are very private and protective when it comes to their daughters. For that reason, despite attending the event, photos of both of the girls were either cropped to remove their faces or else blurred to protect their identity.

For example, during the equestrian Grand Prix, neither girl can be spotted in photos with their parents. Glimpses of their hair or profiles can be spotted, but in most photos, they are absent entirely.

But then the family attend the women’s artistic gymnastics uneven bar finals.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling attend the artistic gymnastics women’s uneven bars final with their daughters during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)

Ryan Gosling Roots For Simone Biles & Team USA With His Daughters

If you’re attending the Paris Olympics, the event that could not be missed was the women’s artistic gymnastics events. Though the young family missed out on seeing Simone Biles in action, Ryan and his girls caught Suni Lee win Bronze for USA during the uneven bars.

In the photos, Amada and Esmeralda can be seen climbing into the laps of their father to get a better look at the event. However, their faces were blurred out for their privacy.

Still, you can still see the girls’ outfits. The younger sister wore a yellow floral ensemble while Esmeralda had on a white sweatshirt with an American flag and the Olympics logo.

Ryan Gosling attends the artistic gymnastics women’s uneven bars final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 4, 2024. (Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP)

Why You Might Never See Their Daughter’s Faces

“I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I’ll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life,” Eva wrote on Instagram in 2020.

Eva and Ryan, who met on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines, have been very clear that their kids are not celebrities and as such, deserve the same privacy as every other kid.

Still, should the time come that the girls want to be in the spotlight, like Blue Ivy, Suri Cruise, or Shiloh Jolie, Eva admitted she would relent.

“Since my children are still so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent. And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give me consent.”

But being a family is all the pair have wanted, since they played one on the big screen.

“I wasn’t thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn’t want to have kids without her,” The Notebook star told GQ in 2023.

He added, “There were moments on The Place Beyond the Pines where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn’t really want it to be pretend anymore.”

And now, he doesn’t have to!