Brad Pitt Fears His Kids Plan To Give Tell-All Interviews As Adults For …

Brad Pitt reportedly fears that his kids will speak out — more than they already have.

One by one, the Jolie-Pitt children have erased “Pitt” from their names. Just as they have seemed to purge Pitt from their lives.

Despite a clear PR campaign to make it appear otherwise, this was not Angelina Jolie’s doing.

A new report shines light on how the Jolie children, as adults, could come out with a tell-all. That could be Brad Pitt’s “worst nightmare”.

The Jolie kids aren’t exactly rallying behind Brad Pitt

Most of the Jolie kids have not made public statements in the wake of the 2016 flight on which Brad Pitt allegedly abused Angelina Jolie and more than one of their children.

Maddox testified against him during the protracted winery-related court battle that some accuse Pitt of waging simply to exert control over Jolie. Pax blasted his dad in a once-private Father’s Day post.

More recently, some of their siblings have dropped “Pitt” from their last names. This includes Shiloh, who filed to legally change her surname on her birthday — despite months of anonymous claims that she was Team Brad.

None of that is the same as sitting down with a journalist or penning a memoir. That would mean discussing, in detail, exactly why you’ve purged your father from your life.

According to a new report by In Touch Weekly, Brad Pitt feels terrified that his children will one day give a tell-all interview. One that’s all about him.

“This is a dark cloud hanging over Brad’s head,” the inside source characterized.

Brad Pitt might not be able to keep the kids quiet like he can with his ex-wife

Apparently, one major source of worry for him is his inability to use legal maneuvers to force them into silence.

“He can muzzle Angelina with his lawyers, but he can’t muzzle his own kids,” the insider pointed out.

“They’ve stayed totally quiet so far,” the source noted. “But at some point down the line it’s very plausible that they’re going to want to tell their side of the story.”

“There’s nothing to stop them from doing it,” the insider said of Brad Pitt’s estranged kids.

“And when they decide to go ahead and talk,” the source warned, “Brad will just have to sit back and take it.”

The same report details that Angelina Jolie has made it “very clear” that “this is not something she’s trying to encourage.” She knows better than most how bitter the blowback can be when someone speaks out against a male celebrity.

His exposure seems inevitable at this point

“If these kids eventually do want to turn around and get the ultimate closure by laying it all out in the open and telling the world what they’ve been through, it’s going to be Brad’s worst nightmare and no doubt will be the ultimate humiliation for him,” the insider then described.

“He’s in a very tough spot because it’s not like he can even try and talk to them about it,” the source reasoned. “Because that could only make things worse.” Very few people respond well to pleas to cover for them.

“So all he can do is wait for the hammer to drop,” the insider concluded. “And try to put it out of his mind.” Of course, ignoring a potential problem doesn’t make it go away.

Then again, the only real solution might be impossible. You can’t take back what you’ve done. And you can’t give your kids a new, better childhood.