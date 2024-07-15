Olivia Munn Mourns ‘Instant Friend’ Shannen Doherty: Bonded Through …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Olivia Munn is memorializing Shannen Doherty.

With the tragic passing of Shannen Doherty on Saturday, July 13, friends and fans are in mourning.

Obviously, some of those who best knew the late 90210 and Charmed actor are themselves famous.

And they’re using their very public platforms to express their grief.

Olivia Munn attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Shannen Doherty is loved and remembered

On Sunday, July 14, Olivia Munn took to Instagram to mourn the loss of her friend, Shannen Doherty.

“I am absolutely heartbroken over the passing of Shannen Doherty,” she began her Instagram tribute.

“When I was first diagnosed with breast cancer,” Munn reflected, “I remembered how she bravely let the world into her journey and I reached out to her.”

Shannen Doherty arrives at The Farrah Fawcett Foundation’s Tex-Mex Fiesta at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 06, 2019. (Photo Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

“We became instant friends,” Olivia wrote of Shannen. “Which I honestly couldn’t comprehend at times because watching her on ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ was everything to me when I was 10.”

She affirmed: “(Shannen Doherty as Brenda Walsh is and was and will always be an icon.)”

Munn then explained: “We bonded through a shared battle and a desire to help other women.”

Olivia Munn remembers Shannen Doherty for her desire to help

“Looking back on the last text she sent me just a couple months ago, she asked how I was doing and if she could do anything for me….” she recalled.

“True to form, Shannen was offering her support,” Munn wrote, “even though she was in the final stage of fighting this horrific disease.”

She then acknowledged: “Cancer is really fucking scary and Shannen faced it with such dignity, strength, and grace.”

Olivia Munn attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

“I’m sending all of my love to her mother,” Olivia Munn expressed. “Who was her best friend, hero, and champion every step of the way.”

She then concluded her post: “Fly so high, my friend.”

Olivia Munn followed those words with a string of broken heart emojis.

Shannen Doherty attends the 9th Annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 05, 2019. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Shannen Doherty passed away at home

On Saturday, July 13, Shannen Doherty was at her home in Malibu when she passed away. Though she had spoken of borderline-miraculous treatments amidst her renewed cancer battle, she always knew that death was a grim possibility.

She spent her final months of her painful cancer battle giving solid advice to friends, both in public and — as Olivia Munn just attested — in private.

Friends, fans, and family grieve Shannen Doherty. We may never know how many people she saved by speaking about her cancer on such a massive platform, encouraging people to undergo life-saving screenings before it was too late.