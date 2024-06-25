Shannen Doherty has an unfortunate message to pass along.

The actress updated listeners on the latest edition of her Let’s Be Clear podcast in regard to her ongoing breast cancer battle… telling them the makeup of her cancer cells has changed and progressed.

As a result?

Shannen Doherty attends the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios on August 7, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)

Doherty must start undergoing chemotherapy once again.

“I thought I was fine. I am having to go back on chemo and it’s really hard, like the idea of going through that all over again has wrecked me,” Doherty said on air, growing understandably emotional.

Doherty went on to say she will receive this treatment via a port in her chest, years after admitting to how physically and emotionally draining this type of procedure was back in 2016 when she first had to go through with it.

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 — and underwent a mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation shortly afterward.

Shannen Doherty attends the Farrah Fawcett Foundation’s Tex-Mex Fiesta on September 06, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Farrah Fawcett Foundation)

After going into remission in 2017, Doherty announced that the cancer had returned and was now classified as stage 4 in 2020.

Last year, she said it had spread to her brain and to her bones.

It’s wrecked me in a sense of, yes, I knew that I had stage 4, yes, I knew that it was really serious, yes, I’ve taken steps to protect my family and clean up a lot of stuff.

“But when you have to go to the hospital and you have to get put under [and] a port put in you, it becomes very real in an incredibly different way.”

Shannen Doherty attends Paramount Network Launch Party at Sunset Tower on January 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

Doherty says that her unknown future is “scary,” elaborating as follows:

“I have no idea how long I’m going to be on the chemo for, I have no idea if it’s going to be for three months, if it’s going to be six months or if after three months and it’s not working, if we’re going to change again,” she said.

“That’s not something that I can predict, it’s not something my doctors can predict. And it’s scary. It’s like a big wake-up call.

“But at the same time, there is some positivity there.”

Shannen Doherty attend the Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) event on September 9, 2016, at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Doherty is involved in an ugly divorce from Kurt Iswarienko.

But she said awhile back that she’s trying to focus these days on what really matters.

“I feel like a lot of clutter is out of my life now and things are much more clear and focused,” Shannen reflected during a March 11 episode of Let’s Be Clear.

“I know what I want for myself, and I know how I want to wake up every morning. I just see things in a different light because of the year and a half that was hell.

“I can say that I’ve had a really blessed life and that I’m an incredibly lucky human being.”