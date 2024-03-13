Olivia Munn Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis & Double Mastectomy Procedure: ‘I’m …

Olivia Munn has breast cancer and she’s opening about her secret battle that lead to a double mastectomy.

The actress, who is dating John Mulaney, announced her diagnoses on social media, along with sharing video from her time in the hospital.

Her reason for sharing such personal news? To help others to “find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey.” But also, encourage woman to speak up for their own health!

Olivia Munn attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on January 09, 2024 in Hollywood, California. ((Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images))

Olivia Munn Diagnosed With Breast Cancer At 43

Olivia revealed in lengthy statement shared on Instagram that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2023.

Shortly thereafter, she underwent a double mastectomy to give her the best chance of beating the disease.

“I went from feeling completely fine one day, to waking up in a hospital bed after a 10-hour surgery the next,” she wrote. “I’m lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options. I want the same for any woman who might have to face this one day.”

The Newsroom star explained that despite she and her sister Sara Potts testing negative for the BRCA gene — the most well-known gene to cause cancer — and her mammogram came back clear, her doctor proactively decided to calculate her Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score to be safe.

And thank goodness she did.

“The fact that she did saved my life,” Olivia revealed. Her doctors learned she had a 37% lifetime risk after doing the test, which prompted her medical team to run several other tests.

After an MRI, an ultrasound, and finally a biopsy, it was confirmed she had Luminal B cancer in both breasts, which is an “aggressive, fast moving cancer.”

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. ((Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images))

How Olivia Munn Is Doing Now

Once the cancer was detected, things moved quickly from there.

Just 30 days after the biopsy, Olivia had a double mastectomy.

Today, she’s looking and feeling much better, even attending the Oscars last weekend with her partner, John Mulaney.

In her message to her loved ones, she noted that he was part of the reason she was able to stay grounded in a difficult time.

“I’m so thankful to John for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect,” she wrote. “For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up.”