Shannen Doherty’s Funeral Details: Will Her Final Wishes Be Honored?

Shannen Doherty was very clear before she died that she did not want some people at her funeral.

And now it’s time to see if those around her will live up to her wishes.

Shannen had been battling cancer on-and-off since 2015. She was a fighter right to the very end.

And the end was incredibly painful.

After she revealed that the cancer had spread to her bones as well as her brain, she quickly added that she had given her final rest some thought, and she wasn’t shy about sharing details.

Shannen Doherty walks the carpet at the Farrah Fawcett Foundation’s “Tex-Mex Fiesta” honoring Marcia Cross at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on September 6, 2019. ( LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

Shannen Doherty’s Funeral Guests: There’s People ‘I Don’t Want’ There

“There’s a lot of people that I think would show up that I don’t want there,” Shannen said during her Monday, January 15, episode of the “Let’s Be Clear” podcast.

“I don’t want them there because their reasons for showing up aren’t necessarily the best reasons.”

While Shannen doesn’t drop any names, she does allude that she’s talking about people who she’s had issues with during her life — the kind of issues not likely resolved before her passing. She added that these people would only come because it was the “the politically correct thing to do.”

Shannen with close friend, Sarah Michelle Gellar in 2019. ( (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark Channel ))

“They don’t really like me and, you know, they have their reasons and good for them, but they don’t actually really like me enough to show up to my funeral,” she added.

Furthermore, there is, shall we say, vibe that Shannen is after for when she’s laid to rest.

“I want my funeral to be like a love fest,” she said. “I don’t want people to be crying or people to privately be like, ‘Thank God that bitch is dead now.’ Those are the things I don’t want.”

Shannen’s Final Days & Making Peace With Ex-Husband

Shannen in 2016, a the start of her cancer battle. ( (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images))

Again, Shannen didn’t name names when talking about people she did not wish to have at her funeral, but there were two people in her life that fans were certain she was talking about.

First, fingers are pointed to former Charmed costar, Alyssa Milano. Shannen was notoriously fired from the CW show after the 3rd season. Each actress has their side of the story about what went down, but they never squashed their differences before her passing.

Alyssa did release a statement after her death, however, talking about their “complicated relationship.”

But Shannen had more going on than a petty Hollywood rivalry. Sadly, in 2023, Shannen filed for a divorce from her husband of 11 years, Kurt Iswarienko.

For a year, the two battled it out over who got what in terms of money, and it looked like things would never work themselves out before her death.

Thankfully, the day before her passing, Shannen was able to finalize her divorce.

When is Shannen Doherty’s Funeral?

As of now, details about a memorial and funeral for Shannen have not been released to the public.

It’s our hope, however, that her family will honor her requests for the day.

In that way, it can be seen as rather positive that Shannen was willing to talk so openly about such a delicate subject.

For one thing, it ensures her wishes are met. But for another, it allowed Shannen not to live in fear, especially when she was fighting so hard to live!

In a previous podcast, Shannen talked about her hopes to have a few more years to get that much closer to a cure.

“I always talk about the fact that we just need to squeeze out another three to five years,” Shannen said when she talked about how long she has to live. “And then there’s going to be T-cell therapy or there’s going to be this.”

Shannen was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015. She underwent chemotherapy until February 2017, and successfully went into remission by April that year. By February 2020, however, Doherty announced that her cancer had returned as stage IV.