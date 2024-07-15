Shannen Doherty Tributes: Tori Spelling & More ‘90210’ Costars Mourn …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

By now, you’ve likely heard the terrible news:

Shannen Doherty is dead at the age of 53.

The veteran actress — best known for iconic roles in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed — passed away this weekend, about nine years after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Shannen Doherty promotes “Badass” at Borders Books & Music, Columbus Circle on November 2, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Shannen’s Sad Passing: The Family’s Official Statement

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” said the star’s rep in a statement on Sunday, adding at the time: “

The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

Doherty was very candid about her journey ever since her aforementioned diagnosed.

Just a few months ago, for example, she said in public that she didn’t want to die.

Tragically, after the stage 4 cancer spread to her brain, it was only a matter of time for Doherty. And now her time has arrived.

Shannen Doherty attends the Art of Elysium’s 2nd annual black tie gala at Vibiana on January 10, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Tributes To Shannen Doherty: Tori Spelling, Jason Priestly, and 90210 Costars Mourn Their Friend

Within hours, the ones who knew and loved Shannen best took to social media to pay tribute. As sad as the news was, it took no time at all for people like her costars from Beverly Hills, 90210 to reflect more on her life than her death.

Among the first to speak out was Tori Spelling, who recently was on Shannen’s podcast.

Tori posted a selfie of herself and Shannen to her Instagram Story while admitting she was still processing her emotions.

“I don’t have outward words yet…but WE knew and that’s what matters,” she wrote.

Someone who did have the words was Jason Priestly, who played her brother on the hit 90’s show.

“Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Shannen. She was a force of nature and I will miss her. Sending love and light to her family in this dark time,” wrote Jason on Instagram in the wake of this tragedy.

Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, and More Say Good-Bye

He wasn’t the only one of Doherty’s ex-colleagues to speak out, either.

Jennie Garth, who played Shannen’s bestie turned nemesis on the hit teen soap, shared how deeply her love was for her costar off-screen.

“I am still processing my tremendous grief over the loss of my long time friend Shannen, the woman I have often described as one of the strongest people I have ever known,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Our connection was real and honest. We were so often pitted against each other but none of that reflected the truth of our real relationship which was one built on mutual respect and admiration.”

Garth added that Doherty was “courageous, passionate, determined and very loving and generous.”

She ended her post saying, “I will miss her and will always honor her deeply in my heart and in my memories. My heart breaks for her family and Bowie ????.”

Added Gabrielle Carteris via an Instagram post:

“So young – so sad. May you RIP Shannon. I know Luke is there with open arms to love you.”

Brian Austin Green also paid tribute, sharing a post on his Instagram Stories that read as follows:

“Shan. My sister … .. You loved me through everything. You were part of my understanding of love. I’ll miss you more than I know how to process right now. Thank you for the gift of you.”

First Luke Perry, Now Shannen

Shannen Doherty and Brian Austin Green attend the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios on August 7, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

In terms of Beverly Hills 90210 co-stars who also lost Luke Perry in 2019, there was also this from Carol Potter… who played Doherty’s on-screen mother, Cindy Walsh, on the beloved Fox drama:

Shocked and saddened by news of Shannon Doherty’s death. What a journey she has been on! Gone too soon. Throughout, she stayed true to herself and gave us an example of courage and perseverance in facing her own death. May she rest in peace.

We echo this sentiment.

The entire staff at The Hollywood Gossip sends its condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Shannen Doherty.