Meghan Markle In A Jam: Did She Try To Sabotage Kate Middleton’s Comeback?!

Did Meghan Markle plot and scheme to launch a product just to upstage her sister-in-law? (No)

On Saturday, June 15, Kate Middleton made her first formal public appearance in months at Trooping The Colour.

Just hours earlier, Nacho Figueras unveiled Meghan Markle’s newest American Riviera Orchard products.

Naturally, a very specific flavor of fans of the royal family are up in arms, all but calling Meghan a usurper.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, looks on as she attends a Sit Out with Britain’s Prince Harry (unseen), Duke of Sussex, at the Nigerian Defence Headquarters in Abuja on May 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

Did Meghan Markle ‘upstage’ Kate Middleton’s public comeback?

Kate Middleton has not attended normal royal events all year.

So, for her to show up to Trooping The Colour in June — her first appearance in public in six months — was a big deal.

Many hope that it’s a sign that she’s on the road to recovery from her cancer battle. At the very least, it’s a sign that she was well enough to put on a brave face “and think of England” for the event.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrives with Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Britain’s Prince George of Wales to Buckingham Palace before the King’s Birthday Parade “Trooping the Colour” in on June 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Ignacius “Nacho” Figueras Bermejo is a polo player. Though he may be an obscure or unknown figure to most people, he has been likened to the “David Beckham of polo.”

Early on Saturday, he took to his Instagram page to promote a new, raspberry flavor of ARO jam and also ARO dog biscuits.

He has actually posted about the jam before — and is acquainted with both Duchess Meghan Markle and with Prince Harry.

What is ARO Jam? What does it have to do with Meghan Markle?

Though searching “what is Aro Jam” will yield various results, including a discussion on aromantic storytelling in games, ARO refers to American Riviera Orchard. This is Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand.

So, because Figueras shared the post just hours ahead of Kate Middleton’s post-cancer-reveal debut, some accused the posting (about jam and dog treats) of attempting to upstage the Princess of Wales.

And certain people on social media were quick to blame Meghan — not Figueras. Is anyone surprised?

Turns out Nacho Figueras is #2 jam recipient and conveniently revealed it just hours before Trooping the Colour ???? ????



Besides, Meghan now makes dog biscuits as well, and clearly does so just out of pure jealousy towards James Middleton and his dog food business. Pathetic! ???????? pic.twitter.com/hhuIggSrww — Royal News (@UKRoyalWatch) June 15, 2024

(Also apparently Kate Middleton’s brother owns the concept of “jam” — not according to him, but according to Meghan’s most ardent haters.)

So, at the risk of sounding absurd, let’s ask the question: Did Meghan Markle really conspire and scheme to upstage Kate Middleton’s cancer comeback … via a jar of jam?

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Britain’s Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend a charity polo game at the Ikoyi Polo Club in Lagos on May 12, 2024. (Photo Credit: KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

No, Meghan Markle didn’t plot to upstage Kate Middleton

The Daily Beast reports that Meghan Markle did not actually have control over Nacho Figueras’ Instagram activity. She did not control if he would post — let alone when.

“While I am sure the gift packages came with notes requesting social media coverage, you can’t tell Nacho Figueras what to do, so I think it’s certain the timing of his post was his own idea,” a marketing expert speculated.

The expert added: “The larger point here is that the American Riviera Orchard campaign has been phenomenally successful and cost Meghan nothing. It is a text book social media campaign.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Britain’s Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, react as Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (unseen), gives a speech at the State Governor House in Lagos on May 12, 2024. (Photo Credit: KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

Ultimately, the only weird thing about Meghans ARO campaign is that her products don’t seem to be for sale just yet.

To be blunt, there are people who dislike Meghan. Not all of them are consciously racist, and may simply be deeply suggestible people who are easily befuddled by hate campaigns. Some, of course, are deeply and loudly racist and all-around terrible people.

They believe things that do not make sense. In this case, the idea that a jam promo was an attempt at sabotage. That wouldn’t fly, even on a soap opera. And it’s too silly of an idea to take seriously.