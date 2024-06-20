Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Desperate For ‘Peace’ With Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly reached out to Kate Middleton and “offer an olive branch” amid her ongoing battle with cancer.

As you’ve likely heard by now, Kate made an appearance at Trooping the Colour last weekend.

At the time, numerous media outlets accused Meghan of trying to upstage Kate by launching a new product.

Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrives to Horse Guards Parade for the King’s Birthday Parade “Trooping the Colour” in London on June 15, 2024. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

But that doesn’t seem to have been the case. In fact, it looks as though Harry and Meghan are eager to bury the hatchet.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Trying to Make Amends With Kate?

According to a new report from Closer magazine, Meghan and Harry recently tried to make peace with Kate.

“All they can do is continue to reach out and offer olive branches,” a source told the outlet (via Independent).

“Despite all their bad blood, [Meghan’s] heart does go out to Kate – she can only imagine how hard this situation must be for her,” the insider added.

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Britain’s Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, react as Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu gives a speech at the State Governor House in Lagos on May 12, 2024 as they visit Nigeria as part of celebrations of Invictus Games anniversary. (Photo by KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

“Meghan has made it clear she’d love nothing more than to move past all the nonsense and find a way towards healing for everyone’s sake.”

We don’t know how Kate responded to the peace offering.

And we don’t have many specifics about Meghan and Harry’s “olive branch.”

Did it take the form of a phone call? A letter? We might never know.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

But if the reports are true, this could be part of a larger effort on the Sussexes’ part to get back in the royals’ good graces.

Harry Is Hoping to Return to His Old Life, Insiders Claim

There have been reports in recent weeks that Harry and Meghan are hoping to move back to the UK.

And doing so might require them to make amends with Harry’s family.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the United Nations Headquarters on July 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

“I hear that Harry is both content with his new lifestyle and homesick. It just depends on the day,” Royal expert Kinsey Schofield recently told Fox News.

It makes sense that Hary would be feeling conflicted.

After all, moving back to the UK would likely mean mending fences with the family who evicted him from Frogmore Cottage and denied him a security detail.

Will Kate Middleton Forgive Meghan and Harry?

The bad blood between Meghan and Kate goes back several years. And there are many who believe the sisters-in-law will never see eye-to-eye.

Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

These days, the Princess of Wales likely has bigger things on her mind than familial feuds.

Kate is undergoing cancer treatment, and her father-in-law, King Charles, is also battling the disease.

Maybe these difficult times will lead Kate to take a big-picture view and decide that life is too short for rivalries.

Or maybe she’ll decide that she has enough on her plate without indulging the whims of relatives who live on the other side of the world.

Only time will tell.