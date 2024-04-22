Meghan Markle Divorced: Her Marriage History Before Prince Harry

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry first started dating, members of the royal family were said to be skeptical of the relationship — and it seems that one of their main objections was the fact that Meghan was divorced.
Yes, long before she met Harry and became the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan was married to a man named Trevor Engelson.
Of course, that’s not a chapter in her life that she talks much about these days.
And with good reason.
After all, Meghan is now a married mother of two, and her brief marriage to Engelson ended a long, long time ago.
But the British tabloid press loves to highlight the ways in which Meghan is not your traditional royal.
And so, her divorce is still referenced in the anti-Sussex corners of the internet on a fairly frequent basis. This, despite the fact that there was nothing particularly scandalous about Meghan’s first marriage, or the circumstances under which it came to an end.
Meghan Markle’s Divorce From Trevor Engelson: Meet Her First Husband
Meghan and Trevor, a movie producer, first met in 2004 and they dated for seven years before marrying in 2011.
According to Hello magazine, the couple exchanged vows in Jamaica in front of about 100 guests.
In August of 2013, after less than two years of marriage, Meghan and Trevor filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.”
Some sources close to the couple have suggested that their relationship was a victim of geography:
Meghan was spending much of her year filming Suits in Toronto, while Trevor’s work kept him tethered to Los Angeles.
Whatever the case, the split seems to have worked out for everyone.
After briefly dating Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel, Trevor married nutritionist Tracey Kurland. They have since welcomed two children together.
And Meghan did pretty well for herself, too.
Of course, many Meghan critics can’t talk about the duchess without mentioning divorce.
Some haters think she and Harry will eventually go their separate ways. However, two outspoken members of the anti-Meg press recently surprised followers by revealing they believe the Sussexes will remain married.
Of course, these critics don’t believe that that’s a good thing.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Built to Last?
“The last thing Harry would want would be a divorce,” royal biographer Tom Bower recently told OK! magazine, adding:
“I’m sure he doesn’t want to come back to Britain.”
“She’s not going to split with him,” echoed journalist Angela Levin in an interview with GB News.
“Of course, she won’t. Because if she does, she loses a lot of people’s interest because that’s what they’re really interested in. And I think it’s tragic.”
So yeah, Bower and Levin aren’t exactly Sussex supporters. Still, even they can see that a Meghan-Harry split is extremely unlikely.
That doesn’t mean, however, that they and other members of the UK press will stop bringing up Meghan’s divorce at every opportunity.
Sadly, all these years later, it remains one of their favorite topics.