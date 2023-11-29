Royal Who Made Racist Remarks About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Son Identified …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Back in 2021, Meghan Markle revealed that prior to the birth of her first child, a member of the royal family had expressed concerns about the baby’s skin tone.

Meghan was obviously horrified by the remark, but while she poignantly cited the incident as an example of the casual bigotry that she endured during her time living in London, she stopped short of identifying the party responsible for the comment.

Now, however, after years of speculation, it looks as though the royal racist may have finally been outed.

Earlier this month, a new book by journalist and Sussex supporter Omid Scobie created controversy with new claims about Meghan and Prince Harry’s strained relationship with the royals.

Life in the U.S. has not exactly been all peaches and cream for Harry and Meghan. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

But the initial uproar paled in comparison to the scandal created by a clerical error in a Dutch version of the book that was delivered to a publishing company in the Netherlands.

According to a new report from Page Six, that edition of the book explicitly identified the person responsible for those racist remarks about Prince Archie.

The article explains that “Dutch media members who saw the errant book say it matches the claims of previously released royal biographies which we featured last year.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the 2020 UN Nelson Mandela Prize award ceremony at the United Nations in New York on July 18, 2022. (Getty)

It then links to an article explaining that the previous biographies identified Charles as the culprit.

Obviously, we can’t say with any certainty that the king is the person responsible for those wildly offensive remarks — but that would explain quite a lot.

Royal experts have long theorized that if anyone less powerful than Charles made the comment, they probably would have been publicly identified right off the bat.

King Charles III departs the Coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 06, 2023 in London, England. (Getty Images)

This latest development comes on the heels of indications that Charles and Harry are working hard to repair their relationship.

Harry and Meghan called Charles on his birthday, and observers were reportedly surprised to see the king take time out of his busy schedule to chat with the Sussexes.

But the Scobie book appears to have complicated these recent reconciliation efforts.

King Charles III at Prince Harry at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. (Emilio Morenatti – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In one controversial passage, Scobie claims that Harry essentially threatened Charles after the king evicted the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage, which had served as their home base during visits to the UK.

Concerned that it would be difficult for the family to book secure accommodations of their own, Harry reportedly posed the following question to Charles:

“Don’t you want to see your grandchildren?”

Prince Harry whispers to Meghan Markle as they watch a dance performance by Jukebox Collective in the banqueting hall during a visit to Cardiff Castle on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Some readers have praised Harry’s courage in standing up to his powerful father, while others have accused him of using his children as bargaining chips.

Regardless of your interpretation of the situation, it seems obvious that won’t be easy for Harry and Charles to leave the past behind them and bury the hatchet for good.

We already know that Harry and Meghan will not be traveling to the UK for Christmas, and it’s unclear if there are any current plans for Charles to see the couple’s children again.

It might be a very long time before all parties involved are able to set aside their differences long enough to make that happen.