Simone Biles’ Husband Blows Off NFL Training To Support Her At Olympics

Simone Biles’ comeback at the Paris Olympics kicked off on July 26 and while she’ll has an entire squad supporting her, she’ll also have her husband dutifully be her side.

Simone is married to Jonathan Owens, a safety for the Chicago Bears football team. Like Travis Kelce, who had to leave his famous lady love to train for the upcoming season, Jonathan was due to start practice with his team in July.

Unlike Travis, he’s blowing it off so he can cheer on his wife during one of the biggest moments of his life! But how come he gets a pass? And when exactly will we see him in Paris?

Jonathan Owens #34 of the Green Bay Packers kisses wife Simone Biles before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lambeau Field on November 19, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Why Jonathan Owens Is Allowed To Miss NFL Training Camp To Support Simone’s Olympics Return

The answer is pretty simple: it’s the Olympics!

Normally, NFL players are required to attend all training camp sessions ahead of the new football season. However, Jonathan Owens was excused from seven upcoming preseason practices at the camp in Lake Forest, Ill, where the Chicago Bears training camp is held, to travel to Paris.

This is a rare exception, not just for Jonathan, but for any player.

But as head coach Matt Eberflus explained during a press conference with reporters on Monday, July 22, Simone’s return to gymnastics in the Olympics is a big deal. Not just for her husband, but for the country.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens attend a game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center on January 29, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images))

“Just because we respect the Olympics,” Eberflus, 54, said, according to ESPN. “That is a big deal. And he’s just supporting the one he loves the most. And I think that’s so cool that he gets to do that.”

He added: “We welcome that, and it’s going to be awesome. Go USA.”

Very nice! Very sweet!

Simone Biles of Team United States practices on the balance beam during a Gymnastics training session in the Bercy Arena ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Simone Biles Husband’s Net Worth: Can He Afford To Miss Work?

That header is obviously a joke; we doubt he’s docked pay for missing a week of practices.

But even if he does, so what?! Jonathan Owen’s net worth is enough that he can afford the finanical ding to see his wife dominate on the global stage.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he currently has a net worth of $2 million. However, it’s not clear if his current contract with the Bears has been taken into account. There are some outlets who claim he signed a $4.5 million dollar, two-year contract with the Chicago Bears.

As for Simone Biles’ net worth, lets just say she’s worth more. Olympic level endorsements will do that though!

Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Sunisa Lee and Hezly Rivera of Team United States are seen at the Athletes’ Village ahead of the Paris Olympic Games on July 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Is Simone Biles Husband at the Olympics Right Now?

So, here’s the thing. Simone has a very demanding schedule at the Paris Olympic games and has already been dominating the competition, despite a calf injury.

Simone opened competition in Paris with team qualifying, which started on Sunday, July 28. While there were a lot of celebrities in the audience – Tom Cruise, Ariana Grande, and Chrissy Teigen, to name a few – Jonathan was nowhere to be seen!

Then, fans saw him watching the competition FROM HOME via his Instagram. So, what gives?

No to worry, he was but a day behind. He left to join her on Monday July 29. The women’s team final begins July 30 — and then individual events are in the following days.

“I can’t wait to be able to support her,” he told Yahoo! Sports . “It’s the person you love most, man, and you see them out there in a position where someone could get hurt and you care. I’m just holding my breath and I have my little piece of paper right there ready calculating everything so I can’t wait.”

When Does Simone Biles Compete?

The schedule is still in flux. Given her injury, it’s a wait and see situation at this point. However, these are the dates of the finals for each event, assuming she makes it to each:

The women’s team final begins at 12:15 p.m. ET Tuesday, July 30.

The women’s all-around final is at 12:15 p.m. ET Thursday, Aug. 1.

The women’s vault final is at 10:20 a.m. ET Saturday, Aug. 3.

The women’s uneven bars final is at 9:40 a.m. ET Sunday, Aug. 4.

The women’s balance beam final (6:36 a.m. ET) and floor exercise final (8:20 a.m.) are Monday, Aug. 5.

Our fingers are crossed she makes it to every single one! (Even the bars. We know it’s her “worst” event, but her worst is 1000% that most people’s best, so, you know, evens out!)