Kate Middleton, King Charles Have Been Accused of Racism By Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Back in 2021, Meghan Markle stunned the world when she revealed during an interview with Oprah Winfrey that a member of the royal family had expressed concerns about Prince Archie’s skin tone prior to his birth.

Insiders had previously indicated that Meghan was subjected to prejudice during her time in London, but this was the first time that the duchess had accused Prince Harry’s family of making explicitly racist remarks.

The situation was made even more horrifying by the fact that Meghan was pregnant at the time of the incident, and the comments were directed at her unborn child.

But despite what she’d endured, Meghan chose to protect her husband’s family by refusing to identify the party responsible for those remarks.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2023 Variety Power Of Women at Mother Wolf on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

This week, however, after years of speculation, it looks as though the truth may have finally come out.

On Wednesday, we reported on claims that the Dutch edition of a new book by journalist Omid Scobie identified King Charles as the royal who remarked on Archie’s skin color.

The name of the party responsible for the comment was redacted in every other edition of the book.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Wheelchair Basketball preliminary match between Ukraine and Australia during day four of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“Even after Meghan and Charles by letter discussed about probable unconscious bias within the family after it was revealed that [redacted] took part in such conversations about Archie, [redacted] has avoided discussing the subject with [redacted],” reads the version that hit stores in the US and UK.

Many mainstream media outlets in the UK have been reluctant to identify the accused royals, but controversial TV personality Piers Morgan decided to bring the matter out in the open on Wednesday’s edition of his show.

Morgan explained that he doesn’t “believe any racist comments were ever made by any of the royal family” but feels that his fellow citizens have a right to the facts about the situation.

Piers Morgan attends the National Television Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on September 05, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

“Frankly, if Dutch people wandering into a bookshop can pick it up and see these names, then you — the British people here, who actually pay for the British royal family — you’re entitled to know, too,” Morgan told his audience.

“The royals who are named in this book are King Charles and Catherine, Princess of Wales,

It was the first time that Kate Middleton’s name had been mentioned in connection with this scandal, but Morgan did not go into specifics with regard to the Princess of Wales’ involvement.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have never quite gotten along. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Not surprisingly, reps for the royal family have yet to respond to requests for comment.

The allegations have been a dark cloud hanging over Buckingham Palace ever since Meghan responded in the affirmative when Oprah asked if one of the Windsors inquired “about how dark your baby is going to be.”

“Potentially, and what that would mean or look like,” Meghan replied.

Prince Harry sits here with Meghan Markle and talks very openly to Oprah. (Photo Credit: CBS)

At the time, Harry vowed never to identify the party responsible.

“That conversation I am never going to share, but at the time, it was awkward,” he said. “I was a bit shocked.”

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.