The wife of Kanye West, Bianca Censori, is accused of sending porn to Yeezy employees.

This spring, we reported that Kanye West’s former assistant is suing him. She is not the only one taking him to court.

Another lawsuit accuses him of major financial wrongdoing and an abhorrent workplace environment in which employees were degraded as “slaves” and were not properly paid. And there’s more.

The lawsuit does not target Kanye’s wife, Bianca Censori. But it does describe her as having sent porn to at least one employee.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the Marni Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024. (Photo Credit: Alessandro Levati/Getty Images for Marni Srl)

Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori are both accused of NSFW behavior in the workplace

TMZ obtained court documents in the lawsuit against Kanye West.

That legal filing alleges that Bianca Censori, the wife of Kanye West, shared a link to “hardcore” sexual content with one of his employees.

This was, apparently, following Ye’s “Yeezy Porn” studio announcement in April. The filing includes allegations that these videos were also accessible to staffers who were minors.

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images For Balenciaga)

As we mentioned, the lawsuit does not name Bianca Censori as a defendant. Rather, it targets Kanye West and his former chief of staff, notorious alt-right “influencer” Milo Yiannopoulos.

According to the lawsuit, the two of them did not properly pay employees for their long hours as they worked to complete a Yeezy porn app by May 1.

The lawsuit specifically describes West and Yiannopoulos of “forced labor and cruel, inhuman, degrading treatment” of employees.

Kanye West speaks onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022. (Photo Credit: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

The lawsuit includes things much worse than inappropriate texts

According to court documents, employees were subjected to racist remarks and referred to as “new slaves” while working on app development.

Notably, Buzzfeed confirmed in 2017 that Milo Yiannopoulos conspired with various white nationalists, including those who write for explicitly Neo-Nazi publications, to push white nationalism into the conservative mainstream. As such, these remarks and this sort of abhorrent work culture are tragically unsurprising.

Oddly enough, Kanye’s porn studio aspirations drove Yiannopolous to resign. One of the cornerstones of fascist ideology is an opposition to expression of human sexuality and a desire to strictly control art. Despite Kanye’s outspoken fondness for Hitler and employment of infamous white nationalists, he’s clearly not fully in lockstep with some of the targets of their “culture war.”

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen in the stands during the UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg football match Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid at the San Siro stadium in Milan on February 20, 2024. (Photo Credit: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

As for the financial side, the lawsuit describes it as less incendiary but no less insidious.

Allegedly, Milo Yiannopoulos should have paid the employees $120,000 when the app was complete. The condition was that they work demanding hours — without complaint.

There were non-discrimination agreements, and allegedly they received orders to sign them or risk termination without pay. The lawsuit also says that minors — some of whom were Black and from other countries, even under the age of 14 — had to sign “volunteer” agreements.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the Marni Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024. (Photo Credit: Alessandro Levati/Getty Images for Marni Srl)

It doesn’t sound like any of that was Bianca Censori’s doing

She is the wife of Kanye West, and does not appear to have been anyone’s employer or supervisor. In most cases, a boss’ romantic partner should not be sending NSFW material to their employees.

But the real focus appears to be on alleged unpaid wages and outrageous, inhuman treatment.

The lawsuit against Kanye West and Milo Yiannapoulos seeks money owed as well as emotional damages.