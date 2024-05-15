Kanye West is freaking out wife Bianca Censori with his big, NSFW plans for the future.

For years, Ye has pushed the envelope. From filming a snuff music video about Pete Davidson to featuring nude mock-ups of perceived enemies like Taylor Swift, he has crossed a lot of boundaries.

Recent reports have shed light on Kanye’s plans to launch his own porn empire.

But these plans have his wife worried for multiple reasons … and could be the final straw in their bizarre marriage.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the Marni Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024. (Photo Credit: Alessandro Levati/Getty Images for Marni Srl)

Reportedly, Kanye West wants to get into the adult entertainment industry

Amidst reports that Ye wants to launch his own adult entertainment studio, Bianca Censori is said to be rethinking her marriage.

Memorably, Kanye West once credited God for helping him to overcome what he called a “full-on pornography addiction.”

(Just a disclaimer, “porn addiction” is not a medically recognized condition. This fictitious condition is more of a right-wing talking point among internet weirdos. These are people who think that orgasms make them less masculine, or something)

Kanye West and girlfriend Chaney Jones attend a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022. (Photo Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

According to a new report by In Touch Weekly, Ye’s dreams of an adult entertainment empire have Bianca Censori in a tailspin.

The inside source warns that Bianca suspects that Kanye will want her to perform on camera.

“She’s freaking out, and with good reason,” the insider expressed. “He’s been strutting her around and dressing her like she’s a porn star — and now she knows why!”

Bianca Censori attends the Marni Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Show during the Milan Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024. (Photo Credit: Alessandro Levati/Getty Images for Marni Srl)

To be blunt, Bianca Censori may have hit her limit with Ye

If Kanye goes through with his purported intent to launch a studio with Mike Moz (who is Stormy Daniels‘ ex), it could blow up his personal life.

For reasons known only to Bianca, she decided to marry Kanye in late 2022. But the report details that the pair are having issues.

“Bianca went along with him parading her around like she was in some kind of freaky fashion show because she thought it could turn her into a star,” the source claimed. “But skin flicks are beyond the pale.”

Ye poses for a photo as he arrives for the fight between Jamel Herring and Shakur Stevenson at State Farm Arena on October 23, 2021. (Photo Credit: Brandon Magnus/Getty Images)

Kanye allegedly hopes to outdo the notorious home video that made Kim Kardashian famous.

And to do so, he’d make Bianca into an adult star.

Bluntly, the insider pointed out: “She’s already gotten all the notoriety she needs from him. And her friends say she’s ready to walk.”

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen in the stands during the UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg football match Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid at the San Siro stadium in Milan on February 20, 2024. (Photo Credit: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Is this claim about Kanye and Bianca true?

On the one hand, this whole thing sounds deeply far-fetched. At the same time … Ye is notoriously unhinged. What can we put past the man who once filmed and posted himself urinating on an award? Especially since he’s also a notorious Hitler apologist.

And that brings us to maybe the most concerning piece of this whole story.

Not wanting to be a porn star is fine. Not everyone wants to be a sex worker, just like not everyone wants to be a construction worker, a sales clerk, a firefighter. That’s normal.

But what sort of person is fine with a Hitler apologist but draws the line at someone launching a porn company? No matter what, we all have questions about Bianca Censori.