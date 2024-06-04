Kanye West is being sued by a former employee.

Whether he’s saying outlandish and inappropriate things or suspected of criminal wrongdoing, Ye’s reputation is terrible. It’s entirely his own doing, especially after his outspoken antisemitic rants horrified the world.

It’s sadly no surprise to hear that someone who used to work for him is taking him to court.

In this case, the lawsuit accuses Kanye of wrongful termination, of sexual harassment, and of unpaid termination.

Rapper Kanye West attends a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022. (Photo Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Kanye West is being sued by hsi former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta

According to court documents that Page Six obtained, Lauren Pisciotta is suing Kanye West.

The filings detail that she began working for him in July of 2021. At that time, he was preparing to launch his Yeezy fashion line.

Pisciotta is an influencer. As such, the legal documents explain, Kanye offered her $1 million (as an annual salary) to work as is assistant. She would need to be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to do the job.

Lauren Pisciotta accepted the job.

In her lawsuit, she shares that she was making another $1 million through her OnlyFans account at that time.

However, in 2022, Kanye West allegedly insisted that she become more “God like,” by which he meant to delete her account. He allegedly offered to raise her salary to $2 million per year to compensate for the lost income. The lawsuit accuses him of not actually adjusting her income despite their agreement.

Kanye West onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022. (Photo Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

According to the lawsuit, things then became worse

The bit about asking her to delete her OnlyFans is weird and controlling. It’s also hypocritical given Kanye West’s apparent porn studio aspirations.

Kanye’s alleged failure to deliver the promised raise to Pisciotta is even more serious. That sort of thing can happen as an honest mistake, but any responsible employer should immediately work to rectify it with apologies.

However, the filing says that Kanye began sending Lauren Pisciotta vulgar text messages. The sort of content that is inappropriate for an employer to send to an employee.

“See my problem is I be wanting to f–k but then after I f–k I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f–ked while I’m f–king them. Then I want her to cheat on me,” one of the inappropriate texts allegedly reads.

That is, at best, oversharing that is inappropriate for any workplace.

However, in addition to burdening Pisciotta with explicit details of his sexual fantasies, he allegedly sent her photos and videos of his actual sexual activities with various women. (If this is true, it’s possible that he did not have permission to share this media with others)

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022. (Photo Credit: Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images For Balenciaga)

The alleged sexual harassment continued

According to Pisciotta, she received inappropriate photos of “current and former” Yeezy employees from Kanye West. And the incidents apparently went beyond what he sent to her.

Other accusations include Ye allegedly masturbating while speaking to her on the phone, asking her about her sex life (including the penis sizes of her boyfriends), and forcing her “to remove her cardigan while she was in the office because he said ‘it was covering too much.’”

Perhaps the most alarming item in the lawsuit is the allegation that Kanye locked them in a room together and then masturbated beside her before he fell asleep. Pisciotta also reports in the lawsuit that he became angry when she declined to “date or have sex” with him.

In the summer of 2022, Lauren Pisciotta received a promotion. She was Chief of Staff for several of Kanye West’s companies, and would allegedly receive a $4 million salary. However, within a month, he fired her.

Pisciotta’s lawsuit notes that she was offered a $3 million severance … but never received it. It has been nearly two years, and she would like to receive money that her former employer owes her.

For that reason, she is suing West for compensation for breach of contract and also for a hostile work environment. The described circumstances are a recipe for getting sued, and Kanye West seems to be learning that the hard way.