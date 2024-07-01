Kanye West Broke & Begging Kim Kardashian for Money?!?

How is this for irony?

The man who sang the track “Gold Digger” is now so desperate for money that he’s reaching out to his ex-wife.

According to a new tabloid report, that is.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd Oscars at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

“Kanye’s been burning through his savings at an alarming rate and it’s starting to have a very real impact on his bank balance,” an insider told In Touch Weekly a few days ago.

“He’s still got some money coming in, but ever since he lost that deal with Adidas, he’s seen many, many zeros drop off his net worth.”

In October 2022, West lost a massive endorsement deal with this retailer the wake of the rapper’s anti-Semitic remarks and various other offensive comments.

The decision came about two weeks after West Tweeted the following:

I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 [sic] on Jewish people. You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone [who] opposes your agenda.

Kim Kardashian and husband US rapper Kanye West attend the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at MOMA on November 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

We had heard around this same time that West was no longer a billionaire, breaking out the world’s smallest violin to mourn the development.

But things are apparently much worse for the polarizing artist.

“At first, he didn’t let it affect his spending habits, if anything he spent more to prove he could, but it’s now gotten to the point where he’s got no choice but to make some cutbacks, like flying coach instead of private jets,” the In Touch insider went on.

Indeed, West and wife Bianca Censori were filmed by a TikTok user taking a commercial flight back on a June 8.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

West is also being sued for sexual harassment these days, meaning he may have an abundance of legal fees to deal with in the near future.

“Reigning in his spending is not something he’s used to doing and it’s been a huge blow to his ego,” this source explains.

“Meanwhile Kim couldn’t be doing better. She’s been very smart with her money and business is booming, so she’s able to spoil the kids in a way Kanye can’t.”

Kim, of course, still rakes in a salary for her reality television career, has broken into legitimate acting a bit, makes a ton off Instagram and owns a wildly successful brand in SKIMS.

As a result?

“She can charter a private jet or stretch limo service at the snap of a finger,” In Touch writes, while West is “still on the hook for custody payments, which is also something he’s finding difficult to sustain.”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian arrive at “The Cher Show” Broadway Opening Night at Neil Simon Theatre on December 3, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for The Cher Show )

There are reports that Kim Kardashian is worth $1.7 billion.

“It’s put [Kanye] in the humiliating position of needing to actually ask Kim to give him a break and help him out,” In Touch concludes.

“Having to admit to her that things are not as great as he likes to pretend is rock bottom for him.

“The only thing lower is going broke, so he’s had to humble himself and ask her for help.”