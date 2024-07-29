Jodie Sweetin Seemingly Shades Candace Cameron Bure’s Olympics Criticism

Reading Time: 3 minutes

For not the first time, TV sister Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure find themselves on very different sides of an issue.

Following the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony, Candace posted her “disgust” over a particular section involving drag queens. To her, the performance as an affront to her Christian faith.

Despite reassurances from the Olympics committee, Candace has stirred up a fury of rage from her community – but also, a flurry of defense from those who don’t agree with her indignation.

Enter Stephanie Tanner to say, in a way, “HOW RUDE!”

Candace Cameron Bure and Jodi Sweetin attend the 2018 Hallmark Channel Summer TCA at a private residence on July 26, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Jodie Sweetin Defends Olympics Drag Queens After Candace Cameron Bure Blasts ‘Disgusting’ Performance

While it’s very well documented that Candace is a Christian, so it is understood that Jodie is a fervent LGBTQ activist and ally.

So it should come as no surprise that Jodie seemingly clapped back at her former Full House costar after the former criticized the now controversial drag show during the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony.

In posts over the weekend on Instagram, Candace spurned the performance which she believed was a recreation of Leonardo da Vinci’s painting of “The Last Supper”.

She called it “completely blasphemous” and downright “disgusting”.

Since then, organizers have insisted that in fact, the performance was a depiction of a painting called ‘Feast of the Gods’ by Johann Rottenhammer.

When Candace refused to accept this explanation and carried on ranting about how inappropriate it all was, others stepped in to play devil’s advocate.

That when Jodie shared an Instagram gallery to her stories from influencer Matt Bernstein’s account highlighting the comparisons and frankly, the hypocrisy of it all.

“The drag queens at the olympics were re-creating the feast of Dionysus, not the last supper,” he wrote on the post Jodi shared.

“And even if you thought it was a christian reference – what’s the harm? Why is it a parody and not a tribute? Can drag queens not be christian too?”

Candace Digs In Her Heels: ‘I’m Mad’

Paris Olympics 2024 organizers reacted to the backlash the opening ceremony received on Sunday, July 28, offering apologies to anyone who was offended by the drag-filled performance on X (formerly Twitter).

That apparently wasn’t good enough for Candace.

“Since posting, many have tried to correct me saying it wasn’t about an interpretation of DaVinci’s The Last Supper, but a Greek god and the festival of Dionysus,” she said in a post on Monday morning.

Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin attends Hallmark Channel And Hallmark Movies And Mysteries 2019 Winter TCA Tour at Tournament House on February 09, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

Pointing to Dionysus’ being the “god of lust, insanity, religious ecstasy,” among other things, she insisted that the performance was unacceptable “for children to watch.”

“In any case, I’m not buying it,” she added, rebuking the committee’s assurances.

In her Instagram, she carried on:

“It made me so sad, and someone said, ‘You shouldn’t be sad. You should be mad about it.’ I’m like, ‘Trust me, it makes me mad, but I’m more sad because I’m sad for souls.’

“I pray for my heart to break over what breaks God’s heart and I just think about all the people that have rejected the gospel of Jesus Christ or don’t know the gospel of Jesus Christ,” she added.