Erica Ash, Survivor’s Remorse and MADtv Alum, Dead at 46

Very sad news this week out of Hollywood:

Erica Ash, an actress and comedian who rose to prominence on MADtv and who also played a key role on the series Survivor’s Remorse, has passed away.

She was 46 years old.

Erica Ash attends the HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala at The Beehive on July 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

No cause of death has been announced, but multiple outlets report that Ash had been diagnosed at some point with cancer.

“I am sad to confirm my friend and fellow actress Erica Ashe’s passing,” wrote Loni Love on Monday via Instagram.

“Erica was talented and hilarious whether it was the show Survivor’s Remorse or Madtv she would put her all into her work.

“She would always just be there.. now she’s gone.. My sincere condolences to her family and fans.”

A Florida native, Ash appeared on 13 episodes of the sketch comedy program MADtv.

She also had roles on Real Husbands of Hollywood, Bless the Harts and Family Reunion.

As you can click through above, Love’s Instagram page features multiple photos of her and Ash… including snapshots of the late star during an appearance on The Real, a show Love co-hosted alongside Adrienne Bailon, Jeannie Mai and Garcelle Beauvais until it was canceled in 2022.

Erica Ash attends the 48th Annual Gracie Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on May 23, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media Foundation)

Elsewhere on Monday, BET also paid tribute to Ash in an Instagram post of its own.

It reads as follows:

“Today, #BETRemembers actress and comedienne Erica Ash who has passed away at the age of 46.

Known for being equal parts witty and funny, Erica starred in BET favorites such as legal drama In Contempt and reality spoof Real Husbands of Hollywood.

We send our deepest condolences and love to her parents, siblings, friends, and family. Fly high Queen.

Erica Ash attends the premiere of Netflix’s “We Have A Ghost” at Netflix Tudum Theater on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Niecy Nash, for her part, also shared her condolences for the late actress, writing online:

“Rest Well Pretty girl @theericaash Your last text to me was “I’m gonna make you my #wcw “ Then we had a good keke. You will be missed! Thank you for all the laughs! Sending my deepest condolences to your family & loved ones.”

Added comedian Mike Epps:

“RIP ERICA.. gone to soon she was such a great person to work with full of life and funny and talent you left a great mark on earth.”

May Erica Ash rest in peace.