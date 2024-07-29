Kate Middleton At The Olympics: Hugging William, Bonding With Harry & More

These days, Kate Middleton needs to take it easy, so it’s unlikely she’ll be spotted at the 2024 Paris Olympics.



Which is a shame, because she LOVES the games!



Case in point: when the Summer Olympic games were held in London in 2012, Kate Middleton was EVERYWHERE! She was in the stands for gymnastics, she was meeting with Gold medal winners from the U.K. – she even got on the field during field hockey!



Looking back at these photos of Kate just reminds those who love her how vibrant and down to Earth she can be. And who knows? Maybe she’s even birthed the next royal to compete in the games! (Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall, took a silver medal in the team eventing equestrian class during the London 2012 games.)



Let’s look back at her time enjoying the Olympic games over the years.

Kate Middleton At The Olympics in 2012 1 (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge look on during Day 6 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Velodrome on August 2, 2012 in London, England. Rare, Royal PDA 2 ((Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)) Kate and Prince William share a rare hug during Day 6 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Velodrome on August 2, 2012 in London, England. Pass the Torch 3 ((Photo by Ian West – WPA Pool/Getty Images)) Prince William, Princess Kate, and Prince Harry watch Wai-Ming hand over the London 2012 Olympic Torch to John Hulse during a visit to Buckingham Palace during Day 69 of the London 2012 Olympic Torch Relay on July 26, 2012 in London, England. The Olympic flame made its way through the capital on the penultimate day of its journey around the UK before arriving in the Olympic Stadium on Friday evening for the Olympic games’ Opening Ceremony. Meeting the Champions 4 ((Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)) Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets Finn class gold medal winner Ben Ainslie of Great Britain on Day 10 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Weymouth & Portland Venue at Weymouth Harbour on August 6, 2012 in Weymouth, England. Getting in on the FUN! 5 ((Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)) Kate Middleton smiled as she met with the GB HockeyTeam at the Riverside Arena in the Olympic Park on March 15, 2012 in London, England. The Duchess of Cambridge viewed the Olympic park as well as meeting members of the men’s and women’s GB Hockey teams. Royal Sports Lovers 6 (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images) Kate Middleton and Prince William cheered on the athletes as they competed on Day 8 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 4, 2012 in London, England. Better Days With Harry 7 (Photo by John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty Images) Prince Harry and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose with Gold medal winning rower Sophie Hosking at Team GB House in the Westfield Centre on Day 13 of the London 2012 Olympic Games on August 9, 2012 in London, England. A Royal Affair 8 (Photo by Alastair Grant – WPA Pool/Getty Images) Kate Middleton and Prince William arrive at ‘Our Greatest Team Rises -BOA Olympic Concert’ at the Royal Albert Hall on May 11, 2012 in London, England. Look At Those Smiles 9 ((Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)) Prince Williams, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry celebrate their team’s victory at the end of the gold final of the Men’s team sprint as part of the track cycling event of London 2012 Olympic games, on August 2, 2012 in London. Famous Fans 10 (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Robin Cousins and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Gymnastics during Day 9 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at North Greenwich Arena on August 05, 2012 in London, England. Can’t Stay Away 11 (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) and official team GB ambassador Robin Cousins (R) watch Synchronised Swimming on Day 13 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre on August 9, 2012 in London, England.