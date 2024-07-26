Celine Dion, Lady Gaga Stun Crowd at Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

Reading Time: 4 minutes

After a longer wait than some viewers would’ve liked, Celine Dion took the stage at the opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics.

And the patience of her fans was well-rewarded.

Two years after revealing that she had been diagnosed with a neurological disorder that forced her to cancel all her tour dates, Celine returned to the spotlight in epic fashion.

Singing the French ballad “Hymne A L’Amour” by Edith Piaf, Celine highlighted a spectacular ceremony that also featured a memorable performance from Lady Gaga.

Sports fans across the globe are looking forward to the 2024 Summer Olympics beginning this week in Paris.

But today was for music fans, many of whom were looking forward to the triumphant return of a legend.

Celine was part of a remarkable spectacle that will surely be remembered as one of the most stunning ceremonies in Olympic history.

Celine Dion’s Road to the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

As you very sadly have likely heard by now, Celine Dion was forced to take a lengthy hiatus from performing due to stiff-person syndrome, a rare and incurable neurological disease that can cause debilitating muscle spasms.

She vowed to return to the stage at some point, however. She is a fighter and will fight the odds!

Well, The Sun reported in late June that the icon had been offered a spot to perform during the Olympic Opening Ceremony on July 26.

As cited above, the ceremony was held in Paris this year; Dion speaks fluent French, having been born in Quebec.

But hold on, because it’s about to get even more interesting! The day before the opening ceremony, it was reported that Celine will be joined on stage by none other than Lady Gaga!

The music legends are longtime admirers of one another’s work.

Celine’s Friends Have Teased Her Triumphant Return

Hoda Kotb recently interviewed Dion for NBC and then later appeared on Watch What Happens Live.

She told Andy Cohen during this appearance that the artist almost spilled on her upcoming performing plans, detailing an exchange she overheard as follows:

“They were shooting us doing that walk-and-talk and her manager was off-camera. And I go, ‘So what’s going on, when are you performing again?’ And she goes, ‘Can I tell her?’ And her manager goes, ‘NO!’”

Kotb interpreted this to mean that SOMEthing is in the works.

For his part, Cohen doubted any concert will take place on such a worldwide stage.

“I think it’s not gonna be [the Olympics],” he said this month while chatting with Kotb. “And here’s why: I think it would be amazing, but my understanding is that this is something that she can’t control.”

We guess Andy was wrong!

Celine May Still Need To Take It Easy

Of course, her incredible performance should not be taken as an indication that Celine is back to full strength.

Back when Dion announced her heart-breaking diagnosis, she told fans:

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through…

“Recently, I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological condition called stiff-person syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people.

“While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know that this is what has been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having.”

Dion is a five-time Grammy Award winner and one of the most successful solo artists of all-time; she has sold over 200 million albums throughout her career.

According to the Stiff Person Syndrome Foundation, the condition affects the central nervous system, specifically the brain and spinal cord.

“Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life,” Dion continued in her video in 2022, although she did leave the door open to perform again… at some point.

“All I know is singing,” she said back then. “It’s what I’ve done all my life. And it’s what I love to do the most.”