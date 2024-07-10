Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Divorce Not Finalized Despite Pregnancy Bombshell

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s divorce is not a done deal, despite the fact that she’s pregnant with another man’s baby.

But make no mistake, she is done with ex-husband Ryan Scott Anderson.

On Thursday, March 29, the 32-year old announced on Facebook that she had split from Ryan. Four months later, she announced she was pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Ken Urker.

So, what is going on here? And why is her divorce still in progress if she’s clearly moved on? Let’s dive in.

Ryan Anderson and Gypsy Rose Blanchard attend “The Prison Confessions Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard” Red Carpet Event on January 5, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Divorce: The Announcement

The separation came just three months after Blanchard was released from Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri after serving more than eight years in prison for conspiring to murder her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, with ex-boyfriend Nick Godejohn.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life,” Blanchard wrote in her social media post.

“Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou.

“I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

Now, note the vernacular here. She still refers to Ryan as “her husband” and says that she’s separted from him, not seeking a divorce.

Within a week, she would be singing a very different tune.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard served eight years in prison for plotting to kill her own mother. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images))

Gypsy Files For A Divorce – And A Restraining Order

On April 8, Gypsy Rose Blanchard filed for divorce from her husband at the Lafourche Parish Clerk of the Court in Louisiana.

Since then, there have been no reports or court documents filed that suggest the divorce has been finalized yet. However, just a few days later, attorneys for Blanchard filed the restraining order against Ryan, according to People Magazine.

The reason remains unclear, but along with wanting him to keep his distance, Gypsy wanted Ryan to pay interim and long term spousal support. At the time, she insisted she was “in need and defendant has ability to pay and she is not at fault for the dissolution of marriage.” She also asked the court to deny spousal support to him from her, per the documents.

Around this same time, Gypsy was spotted spending time with her her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker. The pair got lunch and matching tattoos together. Though they denied being together, it became clear that if they weren’t an item then, they were soon going to be.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson are no longer a married couple. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Gypsy & Ryan’s Marriage: How It Started

Back in 2016, Blanchard pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of her mother.

While behind began, she began correspondence with Anderson and the pair ultimately exchanged vows in July 2022.

“Ryan’s from Louisiana… and I’m originally from Louisiana, and I saw that, I’m kinda like, ‘Oh, hey, someone from my home state!'” Blanchard told Entertainment Tonight in January.

“So I wrote him a letter back and we became friends, and of course more than friends, and then now we’re married.”

In early March 2024, Blanchard shared a video on TikTok before deleting her social media platforms.

In the footage, she apologized to “all the people that I offended with a lack of accountability, the first month or so that I was out of prison and the lack of accountability in my interviews, I’m sorry. I’m learning.

“I take accountability for my part, and I’m saying this right now. I’m taking accountability. I did a bad thing.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard served 7 years behind bars for the murder of her mother. (Image Credit: ABC)

Gypsy Wanted A Family With Ryan, But Got One With Ken

Blanchard previously told ET that she hoped to start a family with Anderson someday.

“My life is a little hectic right now. So we’re just trying to take it day by day,” Blanchard told this outlet. “We’re just trying to start off the marriage on a good foot before we bring kids into this situation right now.”

It was a good thing they waited. In July, four months after separating from her husband, Gypsy announced she was pregnant with her first child – with her now boyfriend, Ken.

“I know the rumors have been flying around for quite some time now,” she explains, “and I’m happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant.”

A new chapter of her life has begun. Let’s hope she closes the last one soon though. Makes things less complicated.