JoJo Siwa Scores Reality Show Tracking Journey From Child Star To Queer Icon

Are you ready for a JoJo Siwa reality show? Is the world ready?

From delighting sold-out arenas of little kids to entertaining adult crowds, JoJo Siwa’s career has changed — but isn’t going anywhere.

We don’t just mean her music. She might be over Dance Moms, but her time on reality TV is far from over.

Now, the prospect of JoJo Siwa’s reality show looms before us. It’s happening — but what will it be like?

Jojo Siwa attends the 2023 Industry Dance Awards and Cancer Benefit Show at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on October 18, 2023. (Photo Credit: Steven Simione/Getty Images)

Yes, a JoJo Siwa reality show is happening

Years after Dance Moms finally came to an end, creator Jeff Collins is reuniting with one of its biggest breakout stars: JoJo Siwa.

This unscripted JoJo Siwa reality series, Variety reports, will be part of Collins’ deal with Sony Pictures Television.

JoJo is a young adult and she is famous among people who have never seen more of Dance Moms than the odd viral clip of Abby Lee Miller behaving poorly.

JoJo Siwa visits SiriusXM Studios on May 29, 2024. (Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

And JoJo Siwa has a lot going on in her life without her Dance Moms ties.

JoJo recently came out, is rolling out new music, and is transitioning from a children’s entertainer to a grown-up singer. Clearly, there is plenty of potential material for a series to cover.

(Speaking of which, JoJo’s “Guilty Pleasure” title track from her upcoming EP releases on Friday, July 12)

JoJo Siwa attends “Dance Moms: The Reunion” New York Premiere on April 25, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

What will the JoJo Siwa reality show be about?

According to Resilient Content, Jeff Collins’ production company as part of the Sony deal, the unnamed series will be a “coming of age premium docuseries that will follow the personal and professional life and career of JoJo Siwa.”

The description adds: “Cameras will get an in-depth look into her creative process as she charts her course as an adult pop star – evolving from the beloved child star audiences adored on screen.”

Additionally: “JoJo will reveal what it’s like to be one of the world’s most famous 20-year-olds running various businesses, fulfilling a recording deal, and living by herself for the first time.”

JoJo Siwa performs onstage during LA Pride in the Park at Los Angeles Historical Park on June 08, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“The storylines will emanate from JoJo, told in first person by her and those within her inner circle,” Resilient Content assures.

“For the first time, audiences will get a glimpse of the persona as she reveals who she is in the quiet moments away from the blaring lights of the stage,” the description adds.

Importantly, this could be part of JoJo’s evolving image. No longer entertaining small children but letting the world see her as an adult … while perhaps avoiding the Miley Cyrus (circa 2010) over-the-top displays. Maybe.

Though JoJo Siwa’s “Karma” had mixed reviews, it’s a solid song. In fact, after JoJo’s version premiered, Britt Smith’s much older version enjoyed a solid surge on streaming.

This will NOT be her first reality series

JoJo became famous when she was 8, appearing on Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition.

As an adult, she competed on Dancing With The Stars — in fact, making history as part of the show’s first same-sex dancing pair.

From performing at L.A. Pride to releasing her upcoming EP, JoJo’s career is in bloom now that she’s an adult.

JoJo Siwa attends the red carpet for Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” at Fox Studio Lot on September 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

This upcoming, unnamed JoJo Siwa reality show could really help fans to see her in a new light. To so many (especially adults), she’s still a children’s entertainer.

While some edgy antics can disabuse people of the notion (she is 21 years old!), JoJo showcasing more of her life could do a lot more.

Sometimes, appearing on a reality series can be ruinous. But it can also be a win for someone’s personal brand — especially if JoJo has any editorial input. Only time will tell what the show looks like — or what its title will be.