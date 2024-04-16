Gypsy Rose Blanchard & Husband Ryan Anderson: What Fight Led to Their Divorce?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

What fight drove Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her husband to divorce?

Early this spring, Ms. Rose Blanchard split from husband Ryan Anderson. Immediately, her fans and supporters began to speculate about the demise of their marriage.

She has been through so much in her life. And marriages that begin in a prison do not always have good long-term prospects.

It turns out that Blanchard’s big fight with her husband had to do with a bad habit of his that reminded her a little too much of mommy dearest.

What did Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson fight about?

(Just a reminder, though giving her daughter an anti-Romani slur as a first name was far from the worst thing that Claudine “Dee-Dee” Blanchard did to her, we’ll avoid using her first name for that reason. Fortunately, Blanchard is now and forever safe from her mother)

TMZ reports that Miss Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson had a major conflict about food hoarding. Allegedly, Anderson was the hoarder.

According to the report, sources close to Blanchard noted that she wasn’t fully aware of his hoarding issues. After all, when they married, she was still in prison. She found out about her husband’s habit after her release from prison, when they moved in together.

Blanchard and Anderson shared a 2-bedroom apartment upon her release from prison. That sort of space can feel cramped for many reasons, especially when one person has very few possessions due to recent incarceration.

At first, Blanchard was enjoying her newfound freedom. Between the horrors of her childhood and young adulthood and her (to be blunt, unjust) imprisonment, she had never really had a free life until her release.

However, Anderson’s housekeeping habits, which allegedly involve collecting and keeping food items in bulk, cause conflict for the couple.

Allegedly, Ryan Anderson had a food-hoarding habit

Notably, buying in bulk is sometimes the most cost-efficient, fuel-efficient way to feed yourself. Especially in this time when companies are increasing prices simply because they can. (That said, don’t prioritize saving on a grocery order over saving your marriage)

However, the sources say that Anderson’s refrigerator — which of course became their refrigerator when she moved in with her husband — was also filled with food.

Food belongs in the refrigerator. However, apparently a lot of this food was old and out of date and needed to be thrown away.

Food-hoarding is a psychologically complex habit (and, at times, compulsion). It has its roots in childhood scarcity, practical concern, and millions of years of survival instincts. It’s not an easy behavior to break.

On the surface, food-hoarders (like trash-hoarders) have the “easiest” collections to purge, because expired food goes into the garbage. (It’s harder to figure out what to do with, say, 200 nearly identical unworn blouses)

However, to the hoarder, either the food might technically still be good, or they’re just not emotionally prepared to discard it. And sometimes, their reaction to someone else trying to “help” — even someone who shares their fridge — can be hostility or extreme emotional distress.

Apparently, Miss Rose Blanchard took matters into her own hands

The report — which also mentions that this food-hoarding behavior eerily reminded her of her deceased mother — says that Blanchard decided to clean out the fridge herself.

She did so while Anderson wasn’t home. When he discovered that the fridge was now clean, he was unhappy.

The report describes Blanchard as feeling “shaken” by the confrontation. She reportedly “found it scary” that “he got so worked up about a fridge.” (Again, the roots of food-hoarding go much deeper than a refrigerator)

That was not their only source of conflict. Other issues, the report detailed, including their sleeping arrangements.

Allegedly, Ryan Anderson’s snoring made it difficult to sleep. And his body heat — likened to a “human furnace” (many can relate) — also made it a challenge for her to sleep. Having spent the vast majority of their marriage behind bars, this has proven too big of an adjustment for Blanchard.

Could they overcome these issues in time? Absolutely. But if they’re not getting along and they’re not happy, perhaps it’s best if they both move on. Only they can decide that with certainty.