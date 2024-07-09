Gypsy Rose Blanchard Pregnant: Expecting First Baby with New Boyfriend

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pregnant — for real this time!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard announced the news on her YouTube channel on Tuesday, July 9, only a few months after her divorce from husband Ryan Scott Anderson.

Looks as if her relationship with boyfriend Ken Urker just took a incredibly serious turn.

This one way to celebrate your freedom after seven years behind bars!

Reality star and infamous Gypsy Rose Blanchard speaks onstage during “An Evening with Lifetime: Conversations On Controversies” FYC event at The Grove on May 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Pregnant:

Gypsy Rose, infamously known for the 2015 murder of her mother after years of being subjected to painful medical abuse, is pregnant 8 months after her release from prison.

Gypsy shared the exciting news in a video titled “I’m Pregnant, My Journey So Far” posted on her YouTube channel.

“I know the rumors have been flying around for quite some time now,” she explains, “and I’m happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant.”

The father is none other than her boyfriend Ken Urker, who she got serious with very quickly after filing from divorce from husband Ryan Anderson.

“Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025,” she continues, adding that, “This was not planned at all, it was completely unexpected, but we’re both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson attend “The Prison Confessions Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard” Red Carpet Event on January 05, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The Previous Pregnancy Rumors: A Growing ‘Little Family’

The rumors Gypsy is alluding to were actually spun by none other than her husband at the time

Ryan Scott Anderson posted a photo on Instagram in February that had fans convinced she was pregnant.

In the photo, Ryan’s arm was wrapped around what appeared to be Gypsy’s belly as they lied in bed. He tagged her in the caption, so it’s pretty safe bet, but what he writes before that is even more telling.

“Me and my little family cuddling together” it read. Seemed telling at the time!

Gypsy was released from prison in December 2023 after serving seven years for the murder of her mother. Three months would’ve been more than enough time to conceive.

But the rumor turned out to be false, and as it transpired, the marriage wasn’t meant to last!

The happy couple. ((Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images))

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Marriage

Having a baby is a usual next steps for newlyweds who want it. Then again, nothing about Gypsy Rose’s marriage is normal.

The pair first connected in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic started, after he wrote her a letter in prison. It took a year for them to finally meet in person, but from there, they claim it was instant love.

They got married while Blanchard was in prison, obtaining a marriage license in Chillicothe, Missouri, on June 27, 2022.

A month later, on July 21, 2022, the two tied the knot in a small prison ceremony with no guests.