Princess Anne’s Accident: Rushed to Hospital After Severe Head Injury

Princess Anne was rushed to the hospital after suffering head injuries and a concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate Sunday night.

At a time when many members of the Royal Family are unwell, a terrible accident found King Charles’ sister needing immediate medical care.

The palace has released a statement on her current condition, confirmed that she remains in hospital 24 hours since her accident.

The Princess Royal feeds a horse during her visit to the opening of the Reaseheath Equestrian College on January 30, 2024 in Nantwich, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Princess Anne Hospitalized After Accident Involving A Horse

Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, 73, was injured by a horse during a stroll on the grounds of her royal residence on Sunday June 23.

It remains unclear whether she was actually riding the horse at any point, as she is an accomplished rider.

“The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement Monday.

The incident left her with minor wounds to the head, which are consistent with impact from a horse’s head or legs, indicating that she came in contact with the front of the horse.

Thankfully, emergency services were on hand to treat the royal on the scene before transporting her to the nearby Southmead Hospital in Bristol, England

As of Monday morning, Princess Anne remains at the hospital as “a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.”

Princess Anne, The Princess Royal attends day three of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2024 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

King Charles Wants ‘Speedy Recovery’ For His Sister

Palace officials confirmed that King Charles was aware of his sister’s accident and is being kept informed of her recovery.

At the moment, Charles is dealing with his own medical issues, having been diagnosed with cancer earlier in the year.

Still, he has proven that, like his mother, he is a fighter – and the same should be said of Princess Anne.

The monarch “joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery,” the statement from Buckingham Palace added.

Other senior members of the royal family were notified of Anne’s injuries last night. We assume that means Prince William and Princess Kate.

Princess Anne’s husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, as well as her daughter Zara Tindall and son Peter Phillips, were all on the estate at the time of the incident.