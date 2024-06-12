Sister Wives Tragedy: How are Janelle and Kody Handling the Death of Their Son?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It has been three months since the tragic death of Garrison Brown, the 25-year old son of Sister Wives stars Kody Brown and Janelle Brown.

Three long, painful, shocking and simply very sad months.

As you likely know by now, Garrison killed himself on March 4 via a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

It was a decision his loved ones may never fully comprehend, although it’s come out in the time since that Janelle was aware her child suffered from suicidal thoughts and tendencies.

It’s just a terrible situation all around, and it’s one Meri Brown opened up about during a recent appearance on Miss Understood With Rachel Uchitel podcast.

The TLC personality explained in this interview how she has talked to both Janelle and Kody “and I think there’s good days and bad days. I don’t know how there couldn’t be.”

She elaborated as follows:

“There’s still times that I’ll see a picture of Garrison and I’ll be like, ‘Awww. I don’t like that this happened.’ It’s really sad, you know? I feel so much for Janelle. I watched my mom lose two of her own kids before she passed… it’s tragic.”

A couple days after Garrison took his own life, Meri paid tribute to the troubled young man.

Echoing what Janelle and Kody wrote shortly after this horrific news was made public, Meri wrote Instagram:

Our family is deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy, Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him.

This loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, and it takes our breath away.

We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time and join us in honoring his memory.

Garrison, you are loved and will be missed!

Meri, of course, is no longer in a spiritual union with Kody.

She left this relationship in 2023, following the same decision made by Christine Brown about two years earlier and Janelle several months prior.

At this point, Kody is no longer polygamous; he is only married to Robyn Brown.

As a result, Meri doesn’t see or speak to her former sister wives very often.

“When I see them, we have cordial conversations, but I don’t seek them out to have a relationship,” Meri said on the aforementioned podcast.

“I feel like I had a lot of time to be able to do that. In the past over a year since I’ve separated myself, Kody and I have separated and we’re done, I have a lot of things that I’m working on in myself.

“And I think it’s really, really important to be surrounded by the people that really encourage that.”

As for where she is at these days?

Meri broke up with her first post-Kody boyfriend earlier this year and said she is not on any dating apps these days.

She’s also trying to make peace with the dissolution of her plural family.

“It’s taken me a little bit to realize and just come to the understanding that it’s okay. Some people are just in your life for a season,” she said on the podcast.

“It’s okay to let things go if the relationship is not reciprocal and it’s not building me up or building them up, it’s okay.”