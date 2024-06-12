‘Golden Bachelor’ Divorce Update: Why Hasn’t Theresa Responded to …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

There’s a slight update to the franchise’s very first The Golden Bachelor divorce.

On April 12, Gerry Turner filed to divorce Theresa Nils. This came only months after their wedding.

Theresa has received the divorce filing. And she’s signed off on a couple of divorce-related matters.

But she has yet to file an official response. That means that this Golden Bachelor divorce is in limbo.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announce their divorce on Good Morning America. (Image Credit: ABC)

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s ‘Golden Bachelor’ divorce is still happening

When 72-year-old Gerry Turner filed to divorce 70-year-old Theresa Nils after three months of marriage, he filed in the state of Indiana. He cited an “irretrievable breakdown” of their union.

Translation? Theresa didn’t want to quit her job, find a new job (miserable at any age, but especially in one’s 70s), or move to the midwest.

According to court documents that The US Sun obtained, Theresa signed off on a joint stipulation, agreeing that Indiana courts should handle the divorce rather than New Jersey courts. (And no, she did not file her own NJ petition, as some had wondered)

Theresa Nist sits with Gerry Turner in this scene from The Golden Bachelor. (Image Credit: ABC)

Theresa acknowledged, formally, that she had received the divorce filing. This included Gerry’s petition to dissolve the marriage.

However, there’s one major piece of the puzzle missing.

Theresa has not, according to court records, filed an official response to Gerry’s petition. That is a key part of the divorce process, as it lets the court know where both parties stand on their split.

Theresa Nist looks pretty happy here to be marrying Gerry Turner. (Image Credit: ABC)

It seems that divorce is not a big priority for Theresa right now

Sometimes, when a marriage ends, people rush at the chance to cut all ties with their ex. Not Theresa.

After her Golden Bachelor marriage turned into a divorce, she’s seemed to continue focusing upon work and her social life. On social media, she has posted about gardening and spending time with her grandkids.

There’s no evidence of Theresa securing a divorce attorney, either. For a couple who married such a short time after their engagement, ending the marriage quickly doesn’t appear to be a priority.

Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner got married! On television! (Image Credit: ABC)

On April 12, 2024, the same day that Gerry filed for divorce, the now former couple announced the end of their marriage on Good Morning America.

This was only three months (and some change) after the Bachelor Nation watched the franchise’s very first Golden Bachelor marry his final contestant.

Ultimately, their marriage fell apart because they remained a long distance couple. They never followed through on their plans to move to South Carolina. And while some couples might last many months or even years as long-distance loves, that’s harder to do when you’re in your 70s.

Former Golden Bachelor contestant Susan Noles officiated the ceremony between Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner. (Image Credit: ABC)

When will they finalize their Golden Bachelor divorce?

Ultimately, Gerry and Theresa have time to handle divorce filings. Their romance happened so quickly on screen, followed by a wedding after a jarringly brief engagement.

To be blunt, they’re probably both still processing their sudden reality TV fame and their equally public split.

Unless one of them is suddenly in a rush to marry (or suddenly falls ill), there shouldn’t be a huge rush to finalize the divorce. Right?