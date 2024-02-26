Meri Brown & Boyfriend Amos Split: I Dumped Him and It Sucks!

Meri Brown and Amos, her new boyfriend, have split.

Once again, she is a single woman.

The veteran Sister Wives star confirmed on her 53rd birthday in January that she had been dating a man named Amos Andrews since October.

She sounded very excited about it at first, writing back then:

“He’s not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship!”

Meri Brown being interviewed during Sister Wives, season 18. (YOUTUBE/TLC)

We learned shortly after this announcement was made, however, that Amos has been married four times.

This doesn’t make him a bad person or anything, of course.

We then also learned that Amos had previously filed for bankruptcy and fallen behind on some child support payments.

Not exactly ideal, almost anyone would have to admit.

Meri Brown looks intense in this photo from her show’s one-on-one special. (TLC)

Meri Brown Splits From Amos, Her First Boyfriend after Kody

Late on February 24, meanwhile, Meri wrote the following on Instagram:

“Life is a series of experiences.

“How you handle them and what you learn from them is who you become from them.

“It takes courage to face difficult truths, yet it’s imperative in order to remain authentic to yourself and your commitment to personal growth.”

Meri Brown looks a little bit concerned in this scene from Sister Wives. (TLC)

The TLC star personality then said she split from her boyfriend “last week” after she had some “difficult conversations,” adding:

“Just because I care a lot about someone, and him me, does not equate to full compatibility for a long-term relationship.

“When we have different dreams and aspirations, different communication styles and values, different visions for our futures, and these things aren’t aligning, it’s then that we need to make hard decisions.”

Meri didn’t delve into any specifics regarding the break-up, but did she cite Andrews’ past at one point.

Meri Brown has moved on, at last, from Kody. We wish her the best going forward! (TLC)

Did Amos’ Past Destroy His Future With Meri?

“It’s a strange and sad thing to care about someone so deeply, to look beyond their past, because heaven knows we all have one, to see kindness in their eyes and their giving heart, and still know that a life long relationship isn’t in the cards for you,” she continued.

“It’s only in the dating process that you come to these realizations, that’s what living and dating is all about.”

Brown said that she “honors and cares” about the romance she had with Amos for the last four months, she hopes to learn from where it all went wrong:

“I know what’s important to me in a relationship, and I’m confident in myself while I’m single as well.

“For now, I’ll continue to look into my future with the hopes of new opportunities and the confidence of continued personal growth.”

Meri Brown sits here and is grilled as part of the Sister Wives Season 17 tell-all special. (TLC)

Meri defended Amos during an Instagram Live on January 19 from any criticism related to his finances.

“Y’all, bankruptcies are not quite a big deal,” she insisted. “Everybody has been through issues before, who the heck cares that you had a bankruptcy?”

Now? Brown — who terminated her marriage back in January 2023 — concluded as follows:

“When the time is right for me, I will dip my toes into this process again.

“This is a time in my life to prioritize me, my well-being, and my personal evolution and I look forward to more adventures and experiences on this journey we call life!”