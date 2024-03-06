Meri Brown Mourns Stunning Loss of Garrison Brown: I'm Blown Away...

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Meri Brown is in absolute and complete shock.

She’s also deeply in mourning, as one would expect.

The Sister Wives star has updated her Instagram account to reflect the tribute previously posted by her ex-spouse, Kody, and her TLC colleague, Janelle, in the wake of their son’s heartbreaking suicide.

As previously reported, Garrison Brown took his own life on Tuesday at the age of 25.

Meri Brown sits here and is grilled as part of the Sister Wives Season 17 tell-all special. (TLC)

Echoing what Janelle and Kody wrote shortly after this horrific news was made public, Meri wrote online:

Our family is deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy, Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him.

This loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, and it takes our breath away.

We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time and join us in honoring his memory.

Garrison, you are loved and will be missed!

At the moment, the only details we can gather about what transpired come courtesy of Lieutenant Charles M. Hernandez II of the Flagstaff Police Department, who said the following yesterday afternoon:

“On 03/05/2024 Flagstaff Police officers responded to a report of a death inside a home.”

The same department also confirmed that Garrison’s brother Gabriel “discovered Mr. Brown deceased” in an apparent suicide.

Just unimaginable, you know?

The cast of Sister Wives poses here for a promotional poster. (TLC)

While fans wonder if Sister Wives will be canceled as a result of this tragedy, Garrison’s siblings — Savannah, Madison, Paedon — all shared their mother’s tribute on Instagram as well.

Gwendlyn Brown, meanwhile, uploaded a message that read in part:

“We appreciate the love and support from all those who have given it. We ask that everyone please respect our privacy and space through this hard time.”

Garrison, as TLC viewers know well, appeared on a number of Sister Wives episodes over the years.

Janelle Brown spills some tea here on just how and why Kody dumped her. (Image Credit: TLC)

His fractured relationship with father Kody was front and center on Season 16 because both Garrison and his brother, Gabriel, pretty much stopped talking to their dad due to his very strict COVID-19 restrictions.

In a confessional interview at one point in 2022, Janelle expressed concern over her children’s lack of connection with their father, who told them they could not see any friends or significant other while the pandemic was ongoing.

“I have worried about my boys’ mental health. Gabriel feels everything very, very deeply. But he’s also the kid who doesn’t say anything,” Janelle said back then.

She later added that Garrison “just seems angry or sadder, like, he’s not as happy-go-lucky as he used to be.”

Kody Brown is likely saying something selfish in this scene. (TLC)

Fast forward to today and these words cut so much deeper.

Garrison Brown enlisted with the Nevada National Guard in 2015 at 17 years old, graduating from basic training the following year.

He’d wanted to join the Army, according to report, but Kody urged him to complete school before doing so.

During the pandemic, amid this feud with his dad, Garrison moved into his own residence.

Kody doesn’t get along with Gabe and Garrison, two of his kids with Janelle. (TLC)

Said Kody last year, when asked about where things stood between himself, Garrison and Gabriel:

“I haven’t been in touch with Gabriel and Garrison for quite a while.

“I’m pretty sad that I’m not close [to them] anymore. There was just so many things in our lives that we did that were rich together, you know, just special experiences.

“I think and hope that in time we’ll just get over this and that we’ll be safe being back around each other. Right now, there’s not really an open door with Gabe and Garrison.

“They’re they’re not willing to engage me.”

Kody and Janelle Brown are no longer married. But the door on this romance isn’t fully closed. (TLC)

TLC, for its part, has issued a statement that reads:

“We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown. We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time.”

We’ll update this story and this website with more news as it breaks.

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Garrison Brown. May he rest in peace.