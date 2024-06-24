Tom Cruise Misses Daughter Suri’s Graduation For Taylor Swift Concert

Tom Cruise’s daughter Suri graduated from high school over the weekend. But the Mission Impossible star was MIA at the ceremony, opting to spend his Saturday night with Taylor Swift instead.

Yes, Tom was in attendance for one of three shows that Taylor put on at London’s Wembley Stadium over the weekend.

The A-lister was even spotted exchanging friendship bracelets with his fellow concertgoers ahead of Taylor’s performance.

Tom Cruise attends the “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” New York Premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Tom might’ve earned some points with the Swifities by participating in one of their sacred customs.

But he certainly didn’t help his chances of winning any Father of the Year awards.

Tom Cruise Chooses Taylor Swift Concert Over Suri’s Graduation

Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise arrive the opening night premiere of “In The Heights” during the Tribeca Festival at the United Palace Theatre on June 9, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Across the Atlantic at the United Palace Theatre in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan, Suri and the rest of LaGuardia High School’s class of 2024 were receiving their diplomas.

Suri has been estranged from her dad for most of her life. So it wasn’t terribly surprising that he missed her graduation.

According to Page Six, the 18-year-old was listed as “Suri Noelle” in the program.

Yes, she’s officially ditched the “Cruise” surname. Many have taken this decision as a sign that Suri has completely cut ties with her famous father.

In any event, Suri’s mom, Katie Holmes, was on hand for her daughter’s big day.

But Tom — who allegedly has not seen Suri in several years — had other priorities.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on June 21, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Tom Cruise: Genuine Swifty or Shameless Bandwagon-Jumper?

So is Tom actually a Taylor Swift fan, or is he just chasing the trend of megastars attending her concerts?

Prince William was in attendance at one of Taylor’s London shows. The future king even posed for a backstage selfie with the pop icon.

Paul McCartney was spotted at a recent Eras Tour concert. And Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, joined her on stage during one of the London shows.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on June 21, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Needless to say, the Eras Tour was the hottest ticket in London over the weekend.

And Tom loves to be surrounded by his fellow celebs.

We don’t know if Tom got the chance to meet up with Taylor backstage. And there’s no word on whether or not the actor was spotted singing along with his favorite songs.

But one thing is certain — Suri will probably never be able to listen to The Tortured Poets Department without thinking of the time that her dad missed her graduation.