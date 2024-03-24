As you very likely know by now, King Charles and Kate Middleton have some very painful, personal and simply unfortunate in common:

Both members of the Royal Family have been diagnosed with cancer.

The monarch reportedly has pancreatic cancer and may only have two years to live… while the Princess of Wales revealed to the public her tragic piece of tragic news in a video released this past Friday.

It took the entire globe by total surprise.

King Charles and Kate Middleton visit the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre (DMRC) in Loughborough, central England on February 11, 2020. (Photo by Richard Pohle / POOL / AFP)

Following a “successful” surgery on January 16 — which Kensington Palace alerted us to, yet provided very few details about about — Middleton explained on March 22:

“Tests after the operation found cancer had been present.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

Kate Middleton announces that she is receiving a preventative course of chemotherapy for cancer on March 22, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

We do not know at the moment the type of cancer Middleton is battling.

Not long after learning of this terrible news, meanwhile, King Charles released his first statement.

“[I am] so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did,” it said.

The statement also said the king, who received treatment in the same hospital as Princess Kate, has “remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks,” adding that he and his wife “will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time.”

King Charles attends the “A Starry Night In The Nilgiri Hills” event hosted by the Elephant Family in partnership with the British Asian Trust at Lancaster House on July 14, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Related, despite their estrangement from Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry said over the weekend:

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

The world is rallying around Middleton at the moment in the wake of a confusing couple months during which the Palace tried to hide her from the public and also pretended as if everything was fine.

We can’t say at the moment just when Middleton will return to her Royal life and her Royal duties.

She has three young kids and must focus on them and her recovery above everything else.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023. (Photo Credit: Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

On March 23, one day after the Princess of Wales announced in a video message that she had been diagnosed with cancer, A Kensington Palace spokesperson sent this follow-up message:

The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message.

They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time.