Karen Derrico Breaks Silence on Shocking Divorce

Karen Derrico is here with an update on her personal life.

As previously reported, the TLC personality — who has starred for five seasons opposite husband Deon on the series Doubling Down With the Derricos — finalized her divorce on June 6.

This came as a surprise to many viewers because they didn’t know the spouses were having such serious issues.

And also because they shared 14 children.

Karen Derrico is pictured here on an episode of her family’s reality show. (TLC)

“I am doing as good as can be,” Karen said in a video posted on Instagram on June 20, adding in this footage:

“The children are doing good. It’s summertime, we definitely want to keep them all busy and occupied, and that’s the plan right now.”

Karen then thanked her followers for the direct messages she’s received since the news of her split went public.

“I feel the love. I genuinely feel the love. It’s, like, I can almost get emotional,” she said. “To see the outpour is just amazing. So I just wanted to tell you all, thank you for the love and support.”

The cast of Doubling Down With the Derricos is featured in this picture. (TLC)

Karen and Deon for married in 2002.

According to their divorce papers, they plan to split legal and physical custody of their 13 minor children equally, with Deon ordered to pay $1,166 per month in child support.

Meanwhile, Karen will be responsible for the kids’ medical insurance.

“Together, we remain unified in the parenting of our 14 beautiful children — their well-being is our priority,” the reality stars said via joint statement upon confirming their marriage is over.

“We thank everyone for their understanding and support as we move forward for the good of our family.”

Deon and Karen Derrico share 14 children. They are now divorced. (TLC)

Along with an 18-year old — — whose desire to move across the country has been a point of contention on this season of their TLC series — the Derricos are parents of:

Derrick, 13… 12-year-old twins Dallas and Denver… 10-year-old quintuplets Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko and Dariz… 6-year-olds Diez and Dior… and 4-year-old triplets Dawsyn, De’Aren and Dyver.

Karen sadly suffered two miscarriages in late 2020 and late 2021.

She has previously said that she’s open to having even more kids, telling Entertainment Tonight two years ago:

“No, that diaper bag is not being hung up. I don’t feel complete. I don’t think we are 100 percent complete.”

Doubling Down with the Derricos stars Karen and Deon Derrico speak to the camera. (TLC)

As a couple, however, Karen and Dean do appear to be 100 completely done at this point.

In her new video, Karen said that she wants to “look into more self-care” as she transitions to co-parenting and this new phase of life… and that she “would love to go on vacation somewhere.”

“There’s a lot of speaking engagements coming my way that I have to go through and choose where I’m gonna go, but I am thankful and grateful for that – to tell my story, my journey. So I am definitely looking into taking care of Karen for a while,” she told folks, concluding as follows:

“I just wanna thank you all, I appreciate your love and support for our family.”