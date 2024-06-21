Jill Duggar & Derick Dillard Kiss Passionately on Second Honeymoon: Photos

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary with another honeymoon!

Though Jill and Derick remain estranged from some of her more toxic relatives, the Dillard marriage is still going strong.

Obviously, infamous cult rules make it clear that marriages are eternal commitments. But Jill and Derick have also bonded by going through a lot together.

Despite losses as painful memories, they’re celebrating this marriage milestone with a second honeymoon.

Jill Duggar tells her story during an appearance in a documentary about her family. (Image Credit: Amazon Prime)

It is the 10th anniversary of Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard!

On Friday, June 21, Derick Dillard took to his Instagram page to share a caption — a tribute to his wife and to their marriage.

“Happy 10-year wedding anniversary to the love of my life, @jillmdillard,” he began his caption.

“This last decade has been a wild ride,” Derick acknowledged. “And we’ve been through a lot.”

“But,” Derick continued, “there’s nobody I’d rather have by my side.”

Among so many other things, including all of Josh’s public scandals, his trial, her estrangement from her awful father, and more, Jill and Derick are grieving a stillbirth.

Addressing Jill, he affirmed: “You are not only my wife, but you are also my best friend.”

Jill Duggar and husband Derick Dillard speak to producers while filming for TLC. (Image Credit: TLC)

Derick shared that he end Jill have been enjoying a second honeymoon

“It’s nice getting away for a few days,” Derick expressed.

He wrote that he and Jill had gotten away “for the vacation I’ve looked forward to the most since our honeymoon.”

Derick Dillard then signed his caption with the affirmation: “I’ll love you forever.”

Taking to Instagram on June 21, 2024, Derick Dillard posted a glowing 10-year anniversary tribute to Jill Duggar. In the comments, she expressed her appreciation. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“#10years #marriage #secondhoneymoon,” he tagged the post. “#Ecclesiastes4:9-11 #Proverbs31 #blessed.”

Ecclesiastes 4:9 refers to a passage in Christianity’s holy book, the bible, which reads: “Two are better off than one, because they have a good return for their labor.” Alternative translations read: “Because they can help each other succeed.”

Meanwhile, Proverbs 31 is a longer passage. While portions of that section contain misogynistic warnings, Derick is likely referring to the bit about how an “excellent wife” is “far more precious than” jewels. Some translations specify than rubies.

Jill Duggar looks somber in this photo as she prepares to trash her parents. (Image Credit: Amazon Prime)

“Aww,” Jill wrote on Instagram along with some emotional emojis. “Thanks for being my bestie for the restie!”

She also shared Derick’s post to her Instagram Story, writing: “I’ll love you forever.”

While his post was relatively short and she was even briefer, we’re sure that the in-person celebration is much more important. Jill and Derick are clearly enjoying their 10th anniversary.