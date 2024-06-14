Meri Brown to Former Sister Wives: Good Riddance!

Meri Brown has come a very long way over a relatively short period of time.

The veteran Sister Wives cast member stuck around in a loveless marriage for years, refusing to leave spiritual spouse Kody Brown despite a lack of affection and a lack of intercourse for over a decade.

The couple finally announced its split in January 2023.

In the time since this break-up?

Meri Brown on an episode of Sister Wives Season 18. (TLC)

Meri has admittedly been on a journey.

During an appearance on Rachel Uchitel’s Miss Understood podcast this week, the 53-year old opened up about this journey, at one point touching on the recent death of Garrison Brown.

At another point, Meri delved into her relationship with Christine Brown and Janelle Brown, both of whom have also left Kody; along with Robyn Brown, who remains married to Kody.

“When I see them we have cordial conversations, but I don’t seek them out to have a relationship,” Meri explained of her relationship with these women. “I feel like had a lot of time to be able to do that.”

Meri Brown being interviewed during Sister Wives, season 18. (YOUTUBE/TLC)

Meri didn’t say anything negative about her ex-sister wives in this interview.

But she didn’t exactly gush over them, either.

“I have a lot things that I’m working on myself and I think it’s really, really important to be surrounded by the people that really encourage that,” she told the podcast host, implying that the aforementioned trio does NOT assist with any sort of self-growth.

Added Meri on this same topic:

“Sometimes people are just in your life for a season and it’s okay to let them go. If the relationship is not reciprocal and it’s not building me up or building them up, it’s okay not to force it.”

Meri Brown appears to be ruminating on life in this photo from an episode of Sister Wives. (TLC)

Meri recently launched a new company called Worthy Up, which is the motto she has tried to pass along to social media users for many months now.

Perhaps because she was involved in a relationship that negatively affected her self-esteem for far too long, Brown focuses these days on feeling better about herself.

And on trying to help others do the same.

“It’s taken me a minute to realize, like, that’s okay,” she continued of the distance that exists between her and these former sister wives, adding on the podcast:

“I think for a lot of years, I was like, ‘wait a second, we’re a family, we need to really stick together.'”

Meri Brown breaks down, big time, in this scene from an episode of Sister Wives Season 16. (TLC)

In late 2023, Robyn expressed a similar sentiment.

She broke down over the death of her plural family, comparing it to a death.

Meri told Uchitel that she thought this reaction and these feelings were “real” when asked about Robyn, although she emphasized that she would be “shocked” if Kody and Robyn opened up their marriage to another spouse.

“I highly doubt they will,” she says now of this possibility. “I’ve heard him say it. I highly doubt that that would ever happen. I think they are very happy together.”

Meri Brown looks a little bit concerned in this scene from Sister Wives. (TLC)

Meri has lost Garrison, her mother and three siblings.

She therefore concluded this interview by giving her opinion on the subject of grief.

“Embrace the pain, cry when you need to, spend some time alone, and when you’re feeling okay to get up and take a walk or go visit a friend, or whatever, do what you need to do,” she said.

“But when you need to take the time for yourself, take the time for yourself.”