Jack Quaid’s Parents: Meet ‘The Boys’ Star’s Famous Mom & Dad

If you think that Jack Quaid looks familiar it’s likely due to his star-studded DNA.

The Boys star got his break on the big screen in 2012’s The Hunger Games, but with parents like Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid he was always destined for Hollywood.

Here’s everything you need to know about the mega stars that are Jack Quaid’s parents.

Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid were a Hollywood It couple early on in their careers. (Photo by Diane Freed)

The Story of Meg Ryan & Dennis Quaid

Like any typical Hollywood romance, actors Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid met while working, filming 1987’s Innerspace together. But things didn’t heat up for the pair until their second film together, 1988’s D.O.A which is when they began dating, according to InStyle.

The pair married on Valentine’s Day in 1992 after four years together. On April 24, 1992 they welcomed their son, Jack Quaid, into the world.

But the ’90s fairytale romance would only last the decade. Meg and Dennis divorced in 2001 following salacious rumors the Sleepless in Seattle actress had an adulterous affair with Australian actor, Russell Crowe.

Meg and Russell met in 2000 while filming Proof of Life and had a blip of a relationship that ended the same year. But, the repercussions had a lasting effect on the actress once known as “America’s Sweetheart.”

The alleged affair became such a tabloid spectacle that many critics believe it tanked Meg’s ability to draw an audience.

Both Meg and Dennis have since confirmed that their romantic connection had already fizzled out by the time Meg moved on (albeit briefly) with Russell.

Meg Ryan and son Jack Quaid attend the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trailblazers on April 6, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Image)

Don’t Call Jack Quaid A Nepo Baby In Front Of His Mom

Now that Jack’s acting career has taken off, thanks in part to his role as Hughie on Amazon Prime’s “The Boys,” many have given him the title of “Nepo Baby.” The nickname has a negative connotation as it implies that children of celebrities only become “famous” or “successful” because of who their parents are.

Meg Ryan wholeheartedly disagrees.

“[Jack]’s more of a natural than I’ll ever be,” the actress and mother told Glamour in November 2023. “That nepo stuff is so dismissive of his work ethic, his gifts and how sensitive he is to the idea of his privilege.”

However, Jack claims his mom doesn’t want to watch “The Boys,” which premieres its fourth season on June 13.

But why? The way Jack explains it, his actress mom doesn’t enjoy watching him “always in peril.”

“You’re always on the verge of death,” he claims she told him after watching the hit series first season.

Jack Quaid sharing a Hollywood moment with his equally famous dad, Dennis Quaid. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Jack Quaid Faces A Civil War In ‘The Boys’ Season 4

Speaking of “The Boys,” the fourth season will see Jack Quaid’s Hughie back in action in hopes of saving the world from “supes” (aka humans with super powers).

If you’re unfamiliar with the series, the premise is that “The Boys” — Karl Urban’s Butcher, Laz Alonso’s Mother’s Milk, Tomer Capone’s Frenchie and Karen Fukuhara’s Kimiko — come together to take down Vought. The corporation poses as an international entertainment conglomerate but is actually responsible for the invention and distribution of a drug called Compound V.

The drug is behind the creation of supes all over the world including The Seven, a handful of A-List supes that are basically just a marketing stunt to make Vought look good. In reality, most of The Seven, especially their leader Homelander (Antony Starr), are villains hiding in plain sight.

Season four of “The Boys” will show us what happens after Maeve (Dominique McElligot) sacrificed her powers to take down Solider Boy (Jensen Ackles), if undercover supe Victoria Neuman (portrayed by Jack Quaid’s off-screen girlfriend, Claudia Doumit) will make it into the White House, and the future of Homelander as a “hero” after he murdered a protester on live television.

The first episode of “The Boys” season four premiered on June 13 on Amazon Prime.