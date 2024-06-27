Think it’s safe to say officially that Kylie Kelce is a bonafide Swiftie!

While Taylor Swift is dating her brother-in-law, Kylie Kelce isn’t required to be a fan of Tay’s music. Heck, they don’t even really need to be friends if they don’t want to be.

But not only have Travis and Jason Kelce’s ladies become buddies, Kylie proved she was one of Taylor’s biggest fans from the Fearless Era – all while juggling three pitchers of beer.

Yes, she is the kind of girl we could all hang with!

Kylie Kelce Belts Out Taylor Swift Perfectly In Fun Video

In a new video posted by Travis Kelce on the New Heights podcast X account, Kylie, 32, is jams out to Taylor Swift’s popular hit “Love Story” at the brother’s annual fundraiser, New Heights Beer Bowl.

While balancing not one, not two, but THREE pitchers full of beer, Kylie sang along flawlessly for 45-seconds, proving she knows every word of the timeless opening verse.

“Sing it Ky!!!” wrote Travis and Jason in the caption of the video and honestly, she does. She doesn’t hold back. There is no lip-syncing or faking.

Maybe next time Taylor brings a Kelce on stage at her concert, it should be Kylie!

Back From London Town

The family was in Sea Isle City, N.J. for the annual fundraiser after spending the previous weekend in Europe.

First, the trio hit up Cannes for a well deserved respite. But then, it was on to London for a trip of Taylor’s shows in Wembley stadium. Kylie, Jason, and Travis showed up all 3 nights, dancing along and trading friendship bracelets with fans from the VIP tent.

Kylie and Jason even had a bit of fun with a young fan they met outside the stadium. The kid was wearing Jason’s Eagle jersey, completely unaware that his hero would be at the show that night. The way Jason surprises him is priceless!

Look, we don’t know if Taylor and Travis are going to lock it down, but if they do, it feels like a very fun family to marry into!