Kylie Kelce Copies Taylor Swift’s Style at 1st Fashion Show: Photos

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Kylie Kelce attended her first ever fashion show in Milan on Wednesday and her outfit looked … familiar.

The mother of three, and wife of Jason Kelce attended the Alberta Ferretti Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 fashion show, “In the Making,”

She excitedly shared several photos from the event on her Instagram Stories, thrilled to be making waves at her first high fashion event.

Kylie Kelce making her Milan Fashion week debut at the Alberta Ferretti Show ((Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images))

Kylie Kelce At Milan Fashion Week Looking Like Taylor Swift

Jason’s wife made a splash at the event, suiting up for her fashion moment – literally!

She wore a metallic silver pantsuit with a double-breasted jacket, paired with wide leg pants and a white, sheer blouse. The chiffon detail at the neckline? Perfection.

But wait – where have we seen this look before?

Oh yeah, Taylor Swift’s Eras tour!

Taylor wore a very similar silver, metallic jacket on tour, when she performed her smash hit The Man.

Granted, Taylor opted for thigh high boots rather than pants to cover her legs, but the look was achieved all the same!

Taylor Swift rocking a silver blazer during her Eras tour. ( (Photo by John Medina/Getty Images))

Kylie and Taylor Becoming Fast Friends

While wearing similar outfits is one thing, it’s clear to see that these two ladies, attached to the Kelce brothers, are making a go of it as friends.

True, Kylie ditched Taylor at the Super Bowl, but that was more to do with her than Taylor.

And before the game started, they looked as cozy as ever, with Taylor even introducing Kylie to her dad!

Point is, it takes a certain kind of lady to love a Kelce boy. They are wild – like rip your shirt off at a major sporting event wild.

And they are romantic – like kiss you in front of the world after the big game romantic.

So, if they can keep up with Jason and Travis, they certainly have enough in common to be friends!