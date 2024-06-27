The Ozzy Osbourne health worries have only deepened — for fans and family alike.

Sharon Osbourne at times has a very sharp tongue, but she had a sensitive message to share with fans. And an apology.

(And this time, it wasn’t an apology for one of her more outrageous scandals, but over some grim family news)

The family apologizes, but Ozzy Osbourne and his health come first

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, June 26, Sharon Osbourne issued an apology to fans.

She had, to her chagrin, had to cancel an upcoming festival appearance.

Mad Monster Party is a Phoenix, Arizona horror and science fiction convention. Previously, a meet-and-greet there for the Osbournes would have cost a tasteful $666.

Some members of the Osbourne family will still be there. Okay, just one — 38-year-old Jack Osbourne.

However, at the moment, Ozzy Osbourne cannot fly. That is a medical recommendation.

As a result, Sharon and Kelly Osbourne have backed out of the family appearance. Still, Sharon is going out of her way to emphasize that Jack will still be there while she explains the change in plans.

???? apologies! However Jack will still be there representing ????@MadMonsterMag pic.twitter.com/FnjZ4m9uxE — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) June 26, 2024

The Osbourne family sends their regrets (and refunds)

“Regretfully, the Osbourne family have to cancel our upcoming appearance at the Mad Monster Party in Phoenix,” she announced, “because Ozzy is unable to travel at this time.”

Sharon emphasized: “However Jack will be there flying the flag for the Osbournes.”

On a more practical note, she added: “Everybody who bought the Osbourne package will of course get full refunds.”

“We would like to thank you all for your constant support with Ozzy,” Sharon Osbourne then expressed amidst her husband’s health worries.

She emphasized: “It means so much to him, you have no idea.”

Sharon reiterated: “All I can do is apologize that we won’t be there and I’m apologizing to the people we’ve let down from my heart. So, God bless you all. Thank you so much.”

What is causing Ozzy Osbourne’s health worries?

In 2019, Ozzy Osbourne received a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis. He went public with this health news in 2020.

Parkinson’s is a long-term neurodegenerative illness and can express itself in different ways in different patients. Ozzy suffers nerve pain, depression, and dangerous blood clots.

In 2023, Ozzy underwent surgery — one of a series of surgeries following a bathroom fall in 2019. This injury (which caused complications stemming from a 2003 injury) severely impeded his mobility.

As Sharon emphasized in her post to Twitter, Ozzy Osbourne clearly appreciates the way that fans worry about his health and care about his well-being.

It is easy to assume that longtime celebrities take these things for granted. And, at his age, many might not even fault Ozzy for just going “sorry I can’t make it, bye.”

But his fans — and fans of the Osbourne family as a whole (some of us remain Kelly Osbourne fans most of all) are glad that Ozzy is following medical advice and avoiding flights right now. Meanwhile, Jack fans are going to be in for a treat.