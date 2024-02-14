Kylie Kelce “refused” to sit and watch the Super Bowl with Taylor Swift in the family suite on Sunday.

Why?

Before Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce partied with her parents in Vegas, Travis was on the field while everyone else spent hours watching him play the Super Bowl.

Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie, had the same luxury seat options as the rest of the family. Why wasn’t she willing to watch?

Why did Kylie Kelce refuse to watch the Super Bowl with Taylor Swift?

Travis Kelce paid for a luxury box. The pricey option cost a fortune — literally — but allowed his mother, brother, girlfriend, and yes, his sister-in-law to watch the Super Bowl in style.

On her Instagram Story on Tuesday, February 13, Kylie Kelce explained why she couldn’t really take advantage of the opportunity.

“At some point Sunday my superstition kicked in hard,” Kylie wrote. “I refused to watch the game, even via the TVs.”

According to Kylie, she found a different way to keep up to date on the game — without watching.

She watched her friend and “real MVP” Sarah King’s reactions. This, she said, kept her “in the loop.”

Sure enough, Sarah King confirmed Kylie’s account. She showed her own followers that Kylie had faced away from the Super Bowl game.

Where Was Kyle Kelce During The Game While Taylor Looked On

To be clear, Kylie was at the game. Before things got going, she caught up with her new friend Taylor Swift, as well as met the pop star’s family.

Meanwhile, Taylor, Ice Spice, Keleigh Teller, Blake Lively, and Lana Del Rey were among the biggest names in the VIP suite.

Travis and Jason’s parents, Donna and Ed, were also there.

Despite the expense, Travis paid for the luxury seating so that everyone could cheer him on together. Ahead of time, Donna Kelce had doubts that she’d be in anything but ordinary seats.

Kylie has every right to her superstitions. We all have our little quirks, and the sports world has more superstitions to it than theater does.

Her refusal to watch the game itself was out of investment in her brother-in-law’s team winning.

Those of us with no interest in sports can use that line, too. “Oh, it’s bad luck if I watch,” could be a great line to use on sports fans in your life.

Jason and Kylie’s kids stayed home

Travis’ three niblings were not there to watch their uncle’s team win the Super Bowl. That was for a very good reason.

As Kylie previously explained, her kids don’t need to be in a loud, crowded stadium. It’s overwhelming and overstimulating for young kids.

And in this case, it’s not their dad playing. They love their uncle, but that doesn’t mean that they needed to physically be there for his game. This was a smart parenting call.