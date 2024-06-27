Kenya Moore doesn’t have a job at the moment.

But she doesn’t have any regrets, either.

As previously reported, Moore will not finish filming Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta… not after she allegedly violated the Bravo code of conduct by hanging up posters of co-star Brittany Eady seemingly a sex act.

The decision to display these posters was made by Moore after she claims Eady threatened her with a gun.

Producers reportedly looked into this allegation and found no evidence that Eady did any such thing, placing the blame squarely on Moore and her actions and basically firing her from the show on which she has starred for 11 seasons.

There’s a lot to unpack there, we know.

“Kenya is not returning to RHOA this season. She decided it was best for herself to leave after how she felt the incident was handled and how she was treated,” a source told Entertainment Tonight this week.

Relatedly, TMZ has written that Moore is considering legal action against the cable network.

Via Instagram on June 26, meanwhile, Moore share post on Instagram in which she is alongside her daughter, Brooklyn.

“Thank you for all the support #teamtwirl. My heart is full and my conscience is clean,” Moore began. “So many false claims hiding behind anonymous sources. All this conversation and no facts being reported. If a claim or source was valid, would they need to hide?”

Moore is clearly referring here to her indefinite suspension from the program.

“The rumors and narrative about me randomly showing nudes or revenge p[orn] is 1000% untrue. I have proof and will share soon,” Moore added on Instagram, writing on Wednesday:

My life is blessed. My daughter and I will continue to thrive in a non toxic environment where we feel appreciated and most importantly, protected.

Thank you God for covering us.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta veteran previously denied the report of her alleged misconduct when it first surfaced back on June 8.

“I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail,” she Tweeted three weeks ago. “I have always been vindicated. I can’t talk about STORY even with people planting fake news #sweet1.”

Earlier this year, Leah McSweeney sued Bravo for allegedly plying her with drugs and alcohol.

In February, Brandi Glanville accused Andy Cohen of sexual harassment.

It’s been a tough time for the network and those in charge of it.

For her part, Kandi Burruss weighed in on the controversy during a radio interview with the “Streetz Morning Takeover” radio show on June 24… coming to Moore’s defense at the time.

“I don’t like the fact that they suspended Kenya. I know a lot of people was like ‘she shouldn’t have shown that’ but this is housewives,” she said.

“How many times we done did something that you think somebody shouldn’t do? So who made the rules?

“Why do you all of a sudden got such an issue with somebody doing something crazy to somebody?”